Whitehawk Psionics, an Australian UFO group, observed two lights while meditating to summon glowing orbs one evening at Barwon Heads in Victoria. Members could not identify the first light, which appeared close to the time one of them had predicted. The second was identified as a Cessna aircraft.

Ross Coulthart joined the group at a spot overlooking Bass Strait for an episode of Reality Check, released on Tuesday, 17 November. Other UFO sightings have been reported over the strait. Coulthart was drawn there by the group's claim that people on the ground could initiate contact with unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP) by directing their thoughts towards them.

The UFO Group Member Who Predicted the First Light

Steve Carnell expected an object to appear around 7:30 p.m. A bright light came into view around then, though the researchers could not tell what they were looking at. The timing alone could not establish whether the meditation had anything to do with its appearance.

Carnell had watched for lights over the water before Coulthart joined him. He recalled seeing as many as 20 or 30 glowing orbs in a single night and described what he believed accounted for the variation in their numbers.

'The more the energy of the group lifted, the more orbs that would show up,' Carnell told Coulthart.

In a dossier published in April 2024, Australia's Department of Defence outlined how it handled reports of unusual objects in the sky. The department stated that it had no dedicated policy for reporting unidentified aerial phenomena. The Defence Aviation Safety Authority handled matters relating to military flight safety.

How the UFO Group Tries To Signal Its Location

Whitehawk Psionics practises a form of meditation called Close Encounters of the Fifth Kind, or CE5. The group's leader, Troy Gavin, explained how participants send a signal from the ground. They begin by picturing a protective shield, then imagine projecting a beam of light from their position on Earth into space.

The signal is also meant to indicate where on Earth the group can be found. Members picture their location as it would appear from above the planet, Gavin explained, in the hope that whatever might be out there will pick up the message.

For Vira Elan, another researcher, the signal takes the form of a greeting. She described opening herself to the possibility of contact and directing that intention outwards. As she put it to Coulthart, the thought she tries to send is 'Hi, I'm here'.

What a Parapsychologist Felt With the UFO Group

Members also pay attention to physical sensations during their attempts to make contact. They believe that tingling or goosebumps may be connected to the objects they are trying to reach. During the experiment at Barwon Heads, parapsychologist Jack Westacott described a sensation he experienced.

'I felt like a high. Felt like drugs,' he told Coulthart.

Westacott linked the feeling to how close he thought the objects were. 'We get that feeling. But when they come really close, that's when it really gets intense,' he added. He acknowledged that the sensations he experienced during the session could also have a psychological explanation.