Amanda Seyfried brands Charlie Kirk a 'f****** p****' on camera in A24's hit Elizabeth Holmes documentary, turning on the late activist this autumn after Holmes's partner, Billy Evans, declares himself a fan over a tense dinner.

A Dinner That Turned on Charlie Kirk

The exchange plays out in You Can See Everything, Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim's A24 documentary charting Holmes's final weeks of freedom before prison. Seyfried, 40, who won an Emmy playing Holmes in Hulu's The Dropout, sits for dinner with Evans and raises his posting from Holmes's X account.

When Evans says he admires the activist and hopes his 'voice carries far', Seyfried fires back, 'I think he's a f****** p****'. She adds that she dislikes how Kirk 'was performative when he was with those people'. Later, discussing The Dropout, Evans says he has 'vengeance in my heart'.

Amanda seyfried calling Charlie Kirk a fucking pussy to Elizabeth Holmes’ psychopath maga husband’s face lives in my head rent free. https://t.co/ed2wWWeNH8 — memez4dayz/ k8.🦋 (@kayceexmemez) October 30, 2026

The film has become an unlikely box-office hit, opening to roughly $15 million (£11.2 million) according to A24, and drawing cheers and gasps at screenings as the Kirk exchange unfolds. Critics have called Seyfried's turn among the year's best.

Seyfried Still Refuses To Apologise

The on-camera jab sharpens a stance she has held for months. Seyfried first called Kirk 'hateful' in an Instagram comment days after the Turning Point USA founder was shot dead on 10 September 2025 at Utah Valley University. She also shared a message reading that you cannot 'invite violence to the dinner table and be shocked when it starts eating', which critics read as excusing his death, and later said the online storm pushed her to hire a bodyguard.

Pressed later by Who What Wear, she refused to soften it. 'I'm not f****** apologising for that,' she said, calling her view 'pretty damn factual' and insisting she was 'free to have an opinion'. The documentary now shows that defiance during a heated confrontation with Evans.

Did Speaking Out Actually Cost Her?

At the table, Evans scoffs that Seyfried's online troubles cost her support with half the country. Whether that translated into lasting damage remains unclear. Seyfried has spoken about fearing for her family's safety, losing sleep, and hiring protection following the backlash. Yet those experiences do not establish whether her career or public following suffered. For anyone weighing whether to speak out at work or online after Kirk's killing, that detail matters.

Conservatives Push Back as the Row Widens

Turning Point USA spokesperson Andrew Kolvet said Seyfried was free to speak but 'deserved whatever backlash she gets', arguing she knew little about who Kirk really was. Podcaster Megyn Kelly, who praised the documentary overall, bristled at its political turn over Kirk.

Seyfried is not alone, as Jamie Lee Curtis and Jimmy Kimmel, whose suspension was later lifted, drew their own storms for Kirk remarks. She has kept a careful line throughout, condemning his murder as 'disturbing and deplorable' while defending her right to attack his politics. Tyler Robinson, the man accused of the shooting, faces charges including aggravated murder.

Whether speaking out carries a price, as Evans insists, remains disputed. Her on-camera dinner has dragged that question back into the open.