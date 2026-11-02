Jada Pinkett Smith has become the subject of viral relationship rumours after photographs allegedly showing the actress kissing a younger man on a beach in the Maldives spread across social media. The images prompted questions about her marriage to Will Smith, with some users claiming she had been spotted with a TikTok creator in his 20s.

However, the sensational claims have been debunked, with the viral post traced to an account that describes itself as a satirical celebrity gossip page. The photographs have not been authenticated, and there is no credible evidence that the alleged encounter actually happened.

Viral Maldives Photos Fuel Relationship Speculation

The controversy began on 28 October 2026, when an X account called @t_al0n shared images supposedly showing the 55-year-old actress kissing a younger man during a beach getaway. The post claimed that Jada had been spotted with a TikTok creator in his 20s and questioned whether she was still married to Will.

The images quickly attracted attention, with social media users debating the apparent age difference and what the supposed sighting could mean for the Hollywood couple. Some commenters treated the photographs as genuine, while others questioned their authenticity and suggested they could have been generated using artificial intelligence.

The account behind the post, however, describes itself as a satirical celebrity gossip account. It provided no verifiable evidence, such as the man's identity, the location of the alleged encounter or confirmation from anyone involved.

A fact-check published after the images circulated concluded that the kissing claim was false and that the photographs were not evidence of a real-life encounter.

Jada and Will Have Been Living Separately Since 2016

The rumours gained additional attention because of the complicated history of Jada and Will's marriage.

The couple married in December 1997 and share two children, Jaden and Willow Smith. Although they have remained legally married, Jada revealed in October 2023 that they had secretly separated in 2016.

During an interview with NBC's Hoda Kotb, she explained that the pair had been living separate lives for years, despite continuing to maintain a connection and support one another. Jada described their relationship as a partnership that had evolved beyond traditional expectations of marriage. She also explained that neither had been ready to formally divorce.

Their unusual arrangement has frequently attracted public attention, particularly because they have continued appearing together at events and discussing their relationship openly.

The August Alsina 'Entanglement'

Another reason the latest rumour attracted attention is Jada's previously admitted relationship with singer August Alsina. In 2020, she addressed the relationship during an episode of her Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk, confirming that she had become romantically involved with Alsina while she and Will were separated.

She famously described the situation as an 'entanglement', a phrase that quickly became an internet meme. Will also appeared during the conversation, discussing the difficulties the couple had experienced and their efforts to rebuild their relationship. The disclosure became one of the most widely discussed moments in their marriage, and the latest unverified photographs have prompted users to revisit that history.

No Evidence Supports the Latest Affair Rumours

Despite the viral attention, there is no verified evidence that Jada kissed a younger TikTok creator in the Maldives. Neither the alleged man nor the circumstances surrounding the supposed encounter have been reliably identified. There has also been no confirmed statement from Jada or Will addressing the specific photographs.

The incident highlights how quickly fabricated celebrity images and satirical posts can be mistaken for genuine entertainment news, particularly when they involve couples whose relationships have already attracted public scrutiny.

For now, the supposed Maldives encounter remains an online rumour, not a confirmed development in Jada and Will's marriage.