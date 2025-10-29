Bad Bunny's upcoming Super Bowl Halftime performance comes with a new instruction: to learn Spanish.

While fans of the Puerto Rican superstar are reportedly taking his advice and have been learning ahead of his February 2026 set, a growing petition calls for him to be replaced.

The 31-year-old artist, best known for hits like 'Monaco' and 'Tití Me Preguntó', made the challenge during his Saturday Night Live monologue last month. Speaking mostly in Spanish, he cheekily told the audience, 'If you didn't understand what I just said, you have four months to learn'.

According to the National Enquirer, the moment seems to have inspired thousands of English-speaking fans to take up the challenge. Social media users have even shared clips of themselves learning Spanish phrases, translating lyrics, and even practising pronunciation in time for his highly anticipated Super Bowl set.

Petition to Replace Bad Bunny Nears 100k Signatories

For some, Bad Bunny's challenge is a perfect gateway to Hispanic culture.

But while fans are busy brushing up on their Spanish, not everyone is on board with the NFL's decision to make the Puerto Rican star perform.

Currently, there's a petition calling for country legend George Strait to replace Bad Bunny as the halftime performer with nearly 100,000 signatures.

The petition argues that the Super Bowl should return to 'its musical roots' and feature more 'traditional American acts', claiming recent line-ups have leaned too heavily towards international artists.

However, as critics quickly pointed out, Bad Bunny or Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, is a Puerto Rican, and therefore, an American citizen by birth.

The NFL has also made it clear that it's standing firm in its decision. League representatives said they're 'excited to showcase one of the world's most influential and innovative artists', believing Bad Bunny's global appeal will eventually unite diverse audiences.

A Question for the Culture

Supporters argue that Bad Bunny's inclusion in the roster of NFL performers, like Beyonce, Eminem, and Kendrick Lamar, points to the changing face of the United States, where Latin music has become one of the most-streamed genres globally.

Music critics believe Bad Bunny's performance in the NFL doesn't mean he's just performing for Latinos, because he's also performing for everyone with music that crosses language barriers because 'emotion and rhythm do'. Music experts believe music brings people together regardless if they learn Spanish or Korean because it's not about 'where you're from, but how the music makes you feel'.

As of late October, the petition continues to gather signatures, going from 50,000 just last month, mostly driven by MAGA supporters. The petition aims to defend 'American culture' and family values, criticising Bad Bunny's Spanish-language music, drag performances, and outspoken advocacy for immigrant rights.

But with the NFL standing firm and rehearsals likely to begin in early 2026, it seems unlikely to change the league's plans.

Super Bowl 2026 is set to take place at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, and is pushing to be one of the most globally-watched events in NFL history. The Bay Area venue is already preparing for massive crowds and an economic boost to reach hundreds of millions of dollars.