Body language commentator Inbaal Honigman has claimed President Donald Trump appeared uncertain about introducing Nicki Minaj at a Michigan campaign rally on Sunday, 25 October.

Yet footage from McMorran Place Arena in Port Huron shows the rapper receiving cheers and leading chants from the audience. The contrast raises questions about how much can be inferred from the president's gestures.

Minaj joined Trump as Republicans sought support for Senate candidate Mike Rogers and gubernatorial candidate John James before the 3 November midterm elections.

Her appearance brought a celebrity endorsement to a rally primarily focused on Michigan's closely watched political contests. Honigman's assessment concerned Trump's apparent expectations, not an independently established reaction from his supporters.

What the Commentator Noticed as Trump Introduced Nicki Minaj

Speaking to Showbiz Cheat Sheet on behalf of Covers, Honigman focused on Trump's eyes as he prepared to welcome Minaj. 'His eyes were darting from side to side,' she said, suggesting he was checking whether the audience approved. She also suggested he might have doubts about the rapper's value as a political supporter.

That was an interpretation of his behaviour, rather than something Trump had said. Honigman supplied no independent evidence that he questioned Minaj's appeal or expected resistance from his supporters. Her description of his gaze cannot, by itself, establish what was on his mind.

The rally recording offers a different perspective on the introduction. Trump called Minaj the 'queen of rap' and joked that she was overshadowing him. 'They're going crazy over her,' he told supporters before inviting her to speak. The crowd then joined her chants, calling out Trump's name and those of the Republican candidates.

That response does not disprove Honigman's theory about what Trump might have anticipated. It does show that the audience participated when Minaj addressed them. The available recording offers no evidence of widespread hostility towards her appearance.

Elsewhere in his address, Trump commented on Minaj's backside and said he hoped she was not offended. The remark attracted attention independently of Honigman's assessment. It occurred well before the introduction she analysed.

Nicki Minaj's Public Support Contrasts With Speculation About Gestures

Minaj used her brief speech to endorse Trump and encourage Michigan voters to back Rogers and James. She praised his leadership and said he had given Americans 'a future to look forward to'. The recording captures her leading call-and-response chants for both candidates.

Rogers is standing against Democrat Abdul El-Sayed for the Senate, while James faces Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jocelyn Benson. Their races helped explain why Trump brought Minaj to Port Huron so close to polling day. The endorsement was more than a celebrity cameo.

Honigman read Minaj's wide smile, raised eyebrows and open palms as signs of excitement and sincerity. She also interpreted a pinched-finger gesture as evidence of confidence in the Republican agenda. Those are her conclusions, not a reliable measure of the rapper's private feelings or honesty.

Her words at the rally offer firmer evidence of where she publicly stood. Minaj pledged continued support for Trump while urging the crowd to turn out for Republican candidates. What those voters will do on election day remains a separate question.

Honigman also pointed to Trump's familiar 'accordion hands', a movement in which his palms repeatedly move towards and away from each other. She associated the gesture with the salesman image he cultivated before entering politics. She speculated that changes in his presentation during previous campaigns might have resulted from coaching, without offering evidence.

A 2019 scientific review of facial expressions found substantial variation in how people communicate emotions across settings and cultures. Similar facial movements, the researchers noted, can convey different meanings. Such findings warrant caution when treating a fleeting expression as proof of a person's intentions.

Minaj finished her appearance by promising continued support for Trump, even suggesting she would back him if he ran again. Trump praised the rapper after she left the stage, then returned to his campaign message. He then urged Michigan voters to support Republican candidates on 3 November.