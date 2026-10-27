President Donald Trump faced online mockery on Sunday, 25 October, after suggesting Alaska voters might not understand the word 'incumbent'.

Speaking to journalists before leaving for Michigan, he defended his administration's challenge to the state's Senate election. The dispute involves two similarly named candidates ahead of the 3 November election.

The exchange followed a federal lawsuit filed on Thursday, 22 October. The Justice Department wants to prevent certification under specific conditions if Republican Senator Dan S. Sullivan loses. Its intervention has also drawn criticism from Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski, who supports Sullivan's re-election.

Donald Trump Questions Alaska's 'Incumbent' Ballot Label

'People are totally confused. They shouldn't be confused when voting,' Trump told reporters, according to a transcript of his remarks.

He argued that the ballot should identify 'Senator Dan Sullivan' rather than use 'incumbent'. He added that 'a lot of people don't know what "incumbent" means'.

The word identifies someone already holding elected office. Yet Alaska's election records show that voters receive more information than that label alone. The incumbent appears as Dan S. Sullivan, a registered Republican, while Daniel J. Sullivan Jr. appears separately as an undeclared candidate.

Alaska uses ranked-choice voting, allowing voters to rank candidates in order of preference. That matters because any argument about misplaced votes must account for how those rankings affect the final result. The administration alleges the similarities could change the outcome, but actual voter confusion has not been established.

Republicans previously accused the other Sullivan, a retired teacher, of entering the race to mislead voters. He has denied deliberately confusing voters or coordinating with Democrats. Alaska officials initially removed him from the ballot, but the state's Supreme Court upheld his right to stand in June.

That ruling dealt with ballot access, not the federal government's proposed restriction on certification. The new lawsuit invokes the National Voter Registration Act and seeks relief if Sullivan loses under a particular scenario. The test concerns whether votes for his namesake, if instead cast for the senator, would have changed the result.

The department also wants an investigation into whether those ballots were intended for the incumbent. It is an allegation requiring evidence, not proof that voters actually selected the wrong candidate. So far, no identified voter in the reviewed material has said the ballot led them to make that mistake.

Attorney General Todd Blanche defended the lawsuit on CBS's Face the Nation on Sunday. He said the department wanted 'guardrails' in case confusion affected the election. Blanche insisted Alaska's own election system, rather than Washington, would determine the rightful winner.

Donald Trump's Remarks Draw Jokes and Republican Criticism

Online users were less interested in the mechanics of ranked-choice voting. In a Reddit discussion, one joked, 'Trump is the indumbent.' Another suggested that the president had only just learnt what 'incumbent' means. Those reactions demonstrate ridicule, not widespread voter confusion or anything about Trump's own understanding.

The political criticism went further. Murkowski, despite supporting the Republican incumbent, said Alaskans needed no help selecting their preferred candidates. She argued that state election officials had clearly distinguished the names and that the Justice Department should never have filed its case.

Democrat Mary Peltola, Sullivan's principal opponent, called the action a 'despicable political threat to overturn an election'. Her campaign has sought to intervene and dismiss the lawsuit. Her accusation remains a political characterisation, rather than a judicial finding.

The ACLU of Alaska has also moved to intervene alongside voters and civic groups. It argues that the federal registration law cited by prosecutors does not govern candidate placement or certification. That legal interpretation is contested and remains for the court to decide.

On Monday, 26 October, US District Judge Sharon Gleason highlighted the timing of the lawsuit. Voting had already begun, and the state Supreme Court had ruled on the challenger's ballot access months earlier. Gleason indicated that she would address requests to intervene by Wednesday, 28 October, without having ruled on the underlying certification request.