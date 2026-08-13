Donald Trump is facing a federal lawsuit over a Truth Social service that charges businesses up to $100,000 a month for faster access to his posts, including messages capable of moving financial markets.

At the centre of the Trump Truth Social $100,000-a-month service is Truth API, a paid data feed launched by Trump Media & Technology Group. More than 10 customers have reportedly signed up, with contracts ranging from $60,000 to $100,000 a month.

For traders, the attraction is speed. Truth API delivers posts directly to customers' systems, potentially giving them a head start of milliseconds over ordinary users. That tiny window is at the heart of the controversy.

Why Milliseconds Matter

To most people, seeing a social media post a fraction of a second earlier seems trivial. For high-frequency trading firms, it can be anything but.

Automated systems can detect new information and execute trades almost instantly. When the information comes from the US president, the stakes can be considerably higher.

Trump's market-moving posts have included announcements on tariffs, foreign policy, and military action, all of which can cause sharp reactions across financial markets.

The issue is therefore not simply who gets to read a Truth Social post first. It is whether paying customers can act on presidential information before the wider public has even seen it.

We just brought a MAJOR new lawsuit to stop Trump from profiteering off of his market-moving Truth Social posts by charging $100,000 monthly for faster access to official government announcements.



This scheme violates the First and Fifth Amendments of the Constitution. pic.twitter.com/dbbffpdXVe — Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) August 12, 2026

The Lawsuit's Explosive Claim

The Intercept and the Freedom of the Press Foundation filed the Trump Truth Social lawsuit in Manhattan federal court on Wednesday.

They describe the paid service as 'extraordinary, corrupt and unconstitutional', arguing that the government should not give paying customers privileged access to presidential announcements.

Seth Stern, chief advocacy officer at the Freedom of the Press Foundation, accused Trump of selling priority access to information he generates as president for the benefit of a private company he controls.

The lawsuit names Trump, deputy chief of staff Daniel Scavino, and executive assistant Natalie J. Harp.

Trump's Financial Stake

The money trail makes the Trump $100,000 Truth Social scheme particularly explosive. Trump owns roughly 41% of Trump Media & Technology Group through a revocable trust, a stake worth about $950 million, according to Reuters. He is also the trust's sole beneficiary.

That creates the central conflict alleged by the plaintiffs: Trump generates the posts, Trump Media sells faster access to those posts, and Trump has a major financial interest in the company collecting the revenue.

The lawsuit argues that this arrangement gives Trump a financial incentive to monetise information generated in his presidential capacity.

Read more Trump's Truth Social Suffers Stunning Double-Digit Traffic Decline Trump's Truth Social Suffers Stunning Double-Digit Traffic Decline

The Six-Hour Exclusivity Fight

The controversy does not end with Truth API. Truth Social also has an arrangement giving the platform six hours of exclusive access to Trump's posts before he can distribute them elsewhere. The plaintiffs want a court to stop the White House from using Truth Social as an exclusive channel for official government information while the paid service operates.

That raises a much bigger question: Can presidential information pass through a private company before reaching the public?

The issue becomes even more complicated because Trump has posted thousands of messages on Truth Social that were not followed by official White House statements.

Trump Media Pushes Back

Trump Media rejects the accusations.

The company argues that Truth API simply provides faster access to publicly available Truth Social data and says subscription APIs are common across financial, technology and media industries.

Trump Media has also accused the lawsuit's backers of being 'left-wing activists' seeking to censor Trump and harm shareholders.

That defence will be central to the case. The company says it is selling a data service, not selling government secrets.

The plaintiffs see something very different: a system that puts paying customers ahead of journalists, investors, and ordinary members of the public when the president speaks.

Why Wall Street Is Watching

The concerns have already reached Capitol Hill. Senator Mark Warner warned that the service could create a 'very troubling form of information asymmetry', particularly because the data can involve government policy rather than ordinary corporate announcements.

Legal experts have also questioned whether traders could gain an unfair advantage by acting on Trump's posts before the broader market absorbs them. That does not establish insider trading, but it highlights why the Trump Truth Social paid service has attracted scrutiny. Meanwhile, Trump Media is looking for new ways to monetise Truth Social as it tries to build a sustainable business.

Truth API could become one of its most lucrative products, turning Trump's extraordinary ability to move markets into a premium information service. And that leaves the court with a remarkable question: when a president's words can move billions of dollars, should the fastest access go to everyone at once, or to whoever can afford $100,000 a month?