Donald Trump's hopes of protecting Republican majorities in the upcoming US midterm elections appear to have suffered another setback after fresh polling suggested growing dissatisfaction among voters over the economy.

Surveys highlighted on The Kyle Kulinski Show indicated that inflation, higher living costs and unmet campaign promises are becoming major concerns for many Republican supporters, with some lifelong GOP voters reportedly considering staying home on election day or even voting for Democratic candidates.

New Polls Suggest Republican Support Is Weakening

Kyle Kulinski opened his podcast by describing the latest polling as 'absolutely catastrophic' for Republicans, arguing that the numbers point to declining enthusiasm within Trump's political base.

One of the figures discussed came from pollster Rich Barris, who reportedly found that the size of the MAGA movement had fallen by roughly one-third compared with previous levels.

Kulinski argued that while Trump frequently points to exceptionally high approval ratings among self-identified MAGA supporters, the overall number of people identifying with the movement appears to be shrinking.

He also highlighted a YouGov poll that found 58 per cent of respondents believed Trump's policies were making them worse off, while only 13 per cent said they were better off.

Reacting to the result, Kulinski said: 'I don't even know what to say. I'm at a loss for words as to how disastrous and catastrophic that is.'

Although the figures reflect public opinion rather than election outcomes, they add to signs that economic concerns are becoming increasingly important ahead of the midterm campaign.

Inflation and Living Costs Become the Biggest Issue

According to reporting discussed during the podcast, Republican campaign organisers are becoming increasingly worried about enthusiasm among their traditional supporters in several key states.

The discussion referenced reporting by The Washington Post, which identified concerns among reliable Republican voters in Iowa, Ohio, North Carolina, Montana, New Hampshire and Michigan.

Door-to-door conversations reportedly showed that inflation, rising prices and the economy were dominating voter concerns.

Some voters even indicated they were considering supporting Democratic candidates despite previously backing Republicans.

Nathan Nascimento of AFP Action was quoted as saying that around one in five reliable Republican voters could be at risk of either staying home or switching sides.

Kulinski argued that this represented a serious warning sign for Republicans because these voters typically participate in every election rather than only presidential contests.

He also claimed that younger male voters, who played an important role in Trump's previous electoral success, now appear to be among those expressing the greatest frustration over economic conditions.

Longtime Trump Voters Say Promises Were Not Kept

One of the most striking examples discussed during the programme involved Iowa resident Lance Solentik, a three-time Trump voter.

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Solentik described the previous three presidential elections as 'the worst three mistakes I've ever made in my life.'

The retired insurance agent reportedly said rising fuel costs alone were costing him hundreds of dollars more each month.

He also claimed Trump had failed to deliver on promises involving cheaper petrol, lower food prices, reduced energy costs, stronger border security and avoiding new military conflicts.

According to the report, Solentik is now considering either sitting out the election or voting for Democrats.

Kulinski said this reflected a wider frustration among Republican voters who believe their financial situation has deteriorated.

He argued: 'High propensity Republican voters are saying, I can't do it. I can't do it.'

While one voter's experience cannot represent the views of the wider electorate, analysts often view dissatisfaction among loyal supporters as an important warning sign during election campaigns.