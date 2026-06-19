A forthcoming book by New York Times journalists Jonathan Swan and Maggie Haberman claims Jeff Bezos described The Washington Post as his 'worst investment' during a private dinner with Donald Trump in December 2024, more than a year before sweeping layoffs reshaped the newspaper.

According to excerpts from Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump, Bezos expressed frustration over the newspaper's financial performance and the people responsible for its business operations. The reported remarks offer a rare glimpse into Bezos' private views on a publication he purchased in 2013 with ambitions of transforming its future in the digital era.

Bezos Reportedly Vented About Newspaper Leadership

The book claims Bezos used the dinner to discuss mounting concerns about The Washington Post's losses, which reportedly exceeded $100 million in 2024. According to the authors, Bezos complained that leaders on the business side of the organisation were failing to follow his direction.

'The people there are terrible,' Bezos reportedly told Trump. He is also said to have compared the newspaper to his other businesses. 'They don't listen. My other companies, they listen.' The comments, if accurate, suggest growing dissatisfaction inside the company well before the major restructuring announced in 2026.

Trump Raised Concerns About Coverage

The dinner reportedly included criticism from Trump, who had long accused The Washington Post of unfair reporting. According to the book, Trump told Bezos that he was unhappy with the newspaper's coverage. 'This Washington Post is really unfair. You've got to take better care,' Trump reportedly said.

Swan and Haberman write that both men expressed frustration with the newspaper, although for different reasons. Trump objected to its reporting, while Bezos was reportedly focused on management and financial performance. The authors say the conversation revealed an unexpected point of agreement between the two men despite years of public tensions.

Political Decisions Sparked Internal Debate

The reported meeting came shortly after The Washington Post decided not to endorse a candidate in the 2024 presidential election. The decision generated significant discussion among subscribers, journalists, and media observers. Bezos later defended the move in an opinion piece, arguing that presidential endorsements could undermine public trust in news organisations.

'Presidential endorsements do nothing to tip the scales of an election,' Bezos wrote at the time. 'What presidential endorsements actually do is create a perception of bias.' The decision became one of the most closely scrutinised moments of Bezos' ownership of the newspaper.

New Editorial Direction Followed

In February 2025, Bezos announced that the newspaper's opinion section would focus on two themes: personal liberties and free markets. In a note to staff, he wrote that the opinion section would support and defend those principles on a daily basis.

The shift attracted widespread attention across the media industry and was followed by the resignation of opinion editor David Shipley, according to reports at the time. The move marked another significant change in the newspaper's editorial direction under Bezos' ownership.

Layoffs Reshaped The Washington Post

The frustrations described in the book were followed by dramatic changes at the newspaper.In February 2026, The Washington Post announced layoffs affecting roughly one-third of its workforce. The cuts eliminated the sports section, books coverage, and several foreign bureaus as the company sought to reduce costs and focus resources on core priorities.

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Executive editor Matt Murray told staff that the organisation could no longer be everything to everyone. The restructuring represented one of the most significant reductions in the newspaper's recent history.

Days later, publisher and chief executive Will Lewis stepped down. Chief financial officer Jeff D'Onofrio was appointed interim chief executive and publisher.

A Defining Challenge for Bezos' Ownership

Bezos acquired The Washington Post for $250 million in 2013 and was widely credited with helping modernise the newspaper during its early years under his ownership.

However, like many news organisations, the publication has faced growing financial pressures as advertising revenues have shifted and competition for digital audiences has intensified. The claims contained in Swan and Haberman's forthcoming book suggest that by late 2024, Bezos had become increasingly frustrated with the newspaper's performance and leadership.

As The Washington Post continues its efforts to adapt to a rapidly changing media landscape, questions about its future direction remain at the centre of public debate.