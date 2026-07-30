The BBC has axed three of its best-known entertainment shows, scrapping 'Live at the Apollo', 'Blankety Blank' and 'Celebrity Mastermind' as part of a £500 million cost-cutting drive.

Among the biggest casualties are 'Live at the Apollo', 'Blankety Blank' and 'Celebrity Mastermind', all of which have been dropped as part of a wider strategy to deliver £500 million in savings over the next three years. The move forms part of a broader effort by the corporation to adapt to declining licence fee income and changing viewing habits.

Three Flagship Shows Taken off Air

The headline announcement is the cancellation of 'Live at the Apollo', one of the BBC's best-known comedy programmes.

First broadcast in 2004, the stand-up series has spent more than two decades showcasing British comedy stars, helping launch or elevate the careers of performers including Michael McIntyre, John Bishop, Jason Manford and Katherine Ryan. One final series will air before the programme leaves the schedule permanently.

Also coming to an end is the revived version of 'Blankety Blank', hosted by Bradley Walsh. The game show returned to BBC One in 2021 after years off air, but production has now been halted. Walsh recently revealed he was stepping away from the programme because of scheduling commitments, though the BBC has since confirmed the series itself has also been cancelled.

Meanwhile, 'Celebrity Mastermind' will also conclude after one final run. The celebrity edition, fronted by Clive Myrie, is ending, although the original 'Mastermind' quiz series will continue as part of the BBC's schedule.

Why the BBC Is Making the Cuts

According to the BBC, the cancellations are part of a savings programme across its content division.

The broadcaster says it aims to save at least £100 million on its content budget over the next two years, while contributing to a wider corporate target of £500 million in savings over three years. Executives say the changes have become necessary as the number of households paying the television licence fee continues to decline and production costs continue to rise.

The BBC has said that the decisions are difficult but argues they are necessary to ensure it can continue investing in new programming while maintaining its public service remit.

The broadcaster also confirmed that around 150 hours of programming will disappear from its schedules as part of the restructuring, with additional efficiency measures expected to be announced in the coming months.

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End of an Era for BBC Entertainment

The cancellation of 'Live at the Apollo' has prompted disappointment across the British comedy industry.

Andrew Beint, managing director of production company Open Mike, described the programme's legacy as 'amazing', while Avalon co-founder Jon Thoday called its cancellation 'the end of an era'.

Both noted that the television landscape has changed since the show's launch, with comedians now reaching audiences through streaming platforms, YouTube and social media rather than relying solely on traditional television exposure.

Although they expressed sadness at the programme's conclusion, industry figures suggested that stand-up comedy itself remains healthy and continues to take place beyond broadcast television.

BBC Says It Will Invest in New Ideas

Despite the cancellations, the BBC says the changes are designed to create room for new entertainment formats rather than simply reduce output.

In announcing its strategy, the corporation said it intends to focus investment on fresh ideas capable of attracting modern audiences across television and digital platforms. The broadcaster said making difficult choices now would allow it to continue developing British programming despite ongoing financial pressures.

Executives have said that the broadcaster remains committed to supporting British comedy, entertainment and factual programming, even as individual series come to an end.

What Viewers Can Expect Next

For viewers, the decision marks the end of several familiar fixtures that have been part of BBC schedules over the years.

While fans will still get one final opportunity to watch 'Live at the Apollo' and 'Celebrity Mastermind', the cancellations signal a shift in how the BBC intends to balance its finances while competing with streaming services and changing audience habits.

As the broadcaster continues its £500 million savings drive, more changes could still follow. For now, the departure of three entertainment shows highlights the scale of the restructuring under way at one of Britain's best-known media institutions.