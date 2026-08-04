Nicki Minaj has found herself at the centre of another online storm after introducing a paid subscription service on X, giving fans exclusive access to her posts, photos and private audio chats. While many members of her loyal fanbase welcomed the move, critics questioned the timing, with the launch arriving just weeks before a court hearing over claims the rapper owes $229,541 (£170,000) in unpaid legal fees.

Nicki Introduces a New Paid Space for Her Biggest Fans

The 'Pink Friday' star officially unveiled her X subscription on 31 July, inviting followers to pay $10 (£7.40) per month for exclusive content.

Announcing the feature, Minaj described the subscription as a place where supporters could 'have fun, think deeper, grow, learn, laugh, cry, cuss ppl out, look cute sometimes, be yourself at all times... elevate, levitate, meditate'.

Subscribers are promised exclusive posts, media content and access to private audio Spaces unavailable to regular followers.

The launch follows a growing trend among celebrities and digital creators who are increasingly using subscription features on platforms such as X, Instagram and Patreon to build direct relationships with paying supporters.

I finally did it.



You can now subscribe to my X account.



It’s for ppl who wanna have fun, think deeper, grow, learn, laugh, cry, cuss ppl out, look cute sometimes, be yourself at all times…

elevate, levitate, meditate.



Exclusive Spaces & Content 🎀



Welcome Aboard 🔑 pic.twitter.com/e3W7j4Eqc9 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) August 1, 2026

Fans and Critics Quickly Clashed Online

Supporters rushed to subscribe, sharing screenshots of their subscriber badges and expressing excitement about gaining closer access to the rapper.

Critics were far less impressed. Some argued that the paid posts looked little different from Minaj's regular content, with screenshots of the subscription material quickly circulating across social media.

Others questioned why one of hip hop's biggest stars was asking fans to pay for access.

One user wrote, 'Nicki making her fans pay just to pots rants & chop looks.'

Nicki making her fans pay just to pots rants & chop looks pic.twitter.com/AwDCCv4dKH — ໊ (@chunbeyonce) August 3, 2026

Another claimed, 'No one can convince me she isn't going broke.'

No one can convince me she isnt going broke. She’s being sued left and right for non-payments, outstanding balances, and debt. Now she’s launching subscriptions to get paid by her fans every month. https://t.co/V77j1C8igO — Allura Brooks (@theebaddiebey) August 2, 2026

Minaj's Legal Fees Dispute Continues

The timing of the subscription has attracted particular attention because Minaj is currently involved in a legal dispute with law firm Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani LLP.

The firm alleges the rapper owes $229,541 (£170,000) for legal services provided during a copyright infringement case connected to her 2014 song 'I Lied'.

That earlier copyright lawsuit ended with a confidential settlement in December 2024. However, the law firm later claimed Minaj failed to pay outstanding legal fees linked to its representation.

According to court filings, the firm is seeking a default judgement after alleging Minaj did not respond to the complaint filed in March. If granted during a hearing scheduled for September, the court could order her to pay the full amount without the case proceeding to trial.

Latest Case Adds To Growing Legal Scrutiny

Earlier this year, a production company alleged Minaj owed $275,000 (£203,000) over a separate business disagreement, although the rapper has denied personal responsibility, saying she was not a party to the contract.

Viral photos also recently circulated online allegedly showing lawsuit papers attached to the gate of Minaj's California home. While the authenticity and circumstances surrounding those images have not been independently verified, they reignited discussion about the rapper's legal challenges.

For now, Minaj's latest business venture continues to attract just as much attention as her courtroom battles. Her paid X subscription has generated strong support from devoted fans while fuelling criticism from others who question both the content and its timing.