Jimmy Kimmel turned Donald Trump's absence from his son's wedding into late-night ammunition this week, reviving the long-running feud between the television host and the president. During his opening monologue, Kimmel mocked Trump's explanation for skipping Donald Trump Jr.'s wedding to Bettina Anderson, suggesting the president had chosen politics over family.

The remarks quickly gained traction online, particularly as questions continued circulating about who attended the high-profile event and who stayed away. Trump's no-show, along with the reported absences of Melania Trump and Barron Trump, became one of the most-discussed aspects of the wedding weekend.

Jimmy Kimmel Uses Trump's Wedding Absence For New Late-Night Attack

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Kimmel addressed the situation during an episode of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!,' where he joked about Trump posting his wedding congratulations on Truth Social instead of attending the ceremony in person.

'Daddy Donald sent his RSVP via Truth Social,' Kimmel said during his monologue. 'See, he can be warm when he wants to. He loves Don Jr. — he just loves the United States more.'

The comedian then referenced Trump's past association with Jeffrey Epstein. 'And also flying to a private island makes him miss his friend Jeffrey, who he lost,' Kimmel added.

Trump has denied he was aware of the extent of Epstein's criminality and has repeatedly denied wrongdoing during the course of their friendship, which ended years before Epstein died in a New York jail cell in 2019.

Kimmel also mocked Trump's marital history while discussing the president's congratulatory message to his eldest son. 'But he did say that Don and Bettina are going to have a great marriage,' Kimmel said. 'And this is a man who knows a great marriage. He's had three of them himself.'

Donald Trump has been married three times. First to Ivana Trump, the mother of his three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric, from 1977to 1990. Second to Tiffany's mum, Marla Maples, from 1993 to 1999, and to Melania in 2005. Trump and the First Lady share one child, 20-year-old Barron.

What Trump Posted On Truth Social About Don Jr.'s Wedding

Trump publicly addressed his absence from the wedding in a Truth Social post that circulated widely across social media and news platforms.

'While I very much wanted to be with my son, Don Jr., and the newest member of the Trump Family, his soon to be wife, Bettina, circumstances pertaining to Government, and my love for the United States of America, do not allow me to do so,' Trump wrote.

He continued, 'I feel it is important for me to remain in Washington, D.C., at the White House during this important period of time. Congratulations to Don and Bettina! President DONALD J. TRUMP.'

The statement drew mixed reactions online, with supporters praising Trump for remaining focused on his presidential responsibilities while critics questioned the unusual decision to miss his son's wedding.

Why Donald Trump Jr.'s Wedding Drew Attention Beyond The Guest List

Donald Trump Jr. reportedly married Bettina Anderson during a private ceremony attended by family members, friends, and political allies. The wedding marked Trump Jr.'s second marriage following his divorce from Vanessa Trump, with whom he shares five children.

Attention surrounding the ceremony intensified after reports noted that Trump was not the only notable family member absent from the event. Melania Trump and Barron Trump were also reportedly missing from the celebrations, fuelling additional speculation online.

Coverage from New York magazine detailed several of the event's surprises, guest absences, and reactions circulating after the ceremony.

How Jimmy Kimmel And The Trumps' Longstanding Feud Escalated Again

Kimmel and Trump have clashed publicly for years, with the late-night host frequently criticising both the president and first lady Melania Trump during monologues on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

Earlier this year, Kimmel sparked backlash after claiming Melania had 'the glow of a widow' days before the White House Correspondents' Dinner, where a shooting incident was reported. Melania condemned the remarks, saying, Kimmel's statement was 'A hateful and violent rhetoric is intended to divide our country.'

'His monologue about my family isn't comedy — his words are corrosive and deepens the political sickness within America,' the FLOTUS added.

Kimmel’s hateful and violent rhetoric is intended to divide our country. His monologue about my family isn’t comedy- his words are corrosive and deepens the political sickness within America.



People like Kimmel shouldn’t have the opportunity to enter our homes each evening to… — First Lady Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) April 27, 2026

Melania also said that Kimmel should not have been given a platform for his alleged hate toward them. Trump also publicly backed his wife's criticism and reportedly pushed for ABC to remove Kimmel from the network.

However, ABC has continued supporting the late-night host despite the controversy. A source told Page Six that ABC 'is sticking by' Kimmel and does not plan to suspend him, fire him or cancel the show.