Plans for Bettina Anderson and Donald Trump Jr.'s wedding have been overshadowed by Vanessa Trump's cancer diagnosis.

Donald Trump Jr.'s ex-wife, Vanessa Trump, confirmed the news on Wednesday. 'I want to share a personal health update. I've recently been diagnosed with breast cancer,' she wrote on Instagram. 'While this isn't news anyone suspects, I'm working closely with my medical team on a treatment plan.'

'I am staying focused and hopeful while surrounded by the love and support of my family, my kids, and those closest to me,' she continued. 'Thank you for your kindness and support it truly means more than I can express. I kindly ask for privacy as I focus on my health and recovery.'

Will Vanessa Trump's Diagnosis Affect Bettina Anderson Wedding?

As Vanessa's announcement receives mounting support, some speculated on how the update affects his ex-husband and Bettina Anderson's wedding on Saturday. The couple is set to tie the knot at a private island in the Bahamas, capping their five-month engagement.

The wedding is reportedly exclusive, with fewer than 50 people on the guest list. Sources told CNN that the couple invited only immediate family and closest friends. President Donald Trump has yet to confirm if he's attending.

'He'd like me to go, but it's going to be just a small little private affair, and I'm going to try and make it,' the POTUS told reporters on Thursday. 'This is not good timing for me. Everything called Iran and other things.'

Donald Trump Jr. Dismisses Wedding Date Rumours

Earlier this month, Donald Trump Jr. had also faced separate speculation that the wedding might be postponed for political timing. He later pushed back on that report, leaving the current timeline coinciding with Memorial Day weekend.

Vanessa's health update has also framed Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson wedding in a different context, at least to the public. Media coverage has shifted focus to the diagnosis, taking precedence over Saturday's event.

What had been a report about a high-profile union is now being covered alongside treatment news, travel uncertainty, and the possibility that other key family members may not attend.

Vanessa Has 'All of the Trumps'' Support

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'The Trumps really like Vanessa, and she will always be family to them,' a former Trump administration official told People. 'With her close family, including support from all of the Trumps, Vanessa will handle whatever is involved with her recovery and future with the disease,' another source said.

Vanessa and Donald Jr. have remained in each other's orbit since their divorce in 2018, both recently attending their oldest daughter's high school graduation. Vanessa Trump confirmed her relationship with Tiger Woods in March 2025, less than one year after they were rumoured dating.

'She is usually an optimist in her own life and always encouraging to others around her with their problems, including how helpful she was been with her boyfriend Tiger,' according to another insider. Another insider commended Vanessa for having 'the right attitude' about the news, assured of his partner's support.

'Tiger and Vanessa have supported each other in every endeavour, and I don't see that changing in coming days,' the source asserted. 'No matter how well put together and organised she has been as a mom, former wife, and girlfriend, the demands and stresses of life today take a toll.'