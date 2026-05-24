Bettina Anderson reportedly expressed her desire to marry Donald Trump Jr. at the White House, but her now-husband declined, citing the ongoing Iran war as the reason. President Donald Trump supported his son's decision, and the couple married in Palm Beach, Florida, on Thursday.

Even though a wedding at the White House would have made it more possible for the president to attend, the Trump family did not think the timing was right to hold a ceremony at the White House.

Why Donald Trump Jr Didn't Think a White House Wedding Should Take Place

According to TMZ, Donald Jr. cited the ongoing Iran war as the ultimate reason why a White House wedding could not take place. With tensions still ongoing amid negotiations with Iran, a White House wedding would have proved controversial.

Anderson later agreed with her now-husband, and they ended up tying the knot in Palm Beach, Florida, on Thursday ahead of their destination wedding in the Bahamas. An insider told CNN that a White House celebration for Anderson and Donald Jr. could take place later this year. However, nothing has been confirmed.

Trump Skips Son's Wedding to Remain at White House

There were hopes that the president would attend his son's wedding, but he ultimately decided to skip the event because of his tight schedule and his stated 'love for the United States of America.' On his Truth Social account, the president congratulated his son and new daughter-in-law on their nuptials.

'While I very much wanted to be with my son, Don Jr., and the newest member of the Trump family, his soon-to-be wife, Bettina, circumstances pertaining to government, and my love for the United States of America, do not allow me to do so. I feel it is important for me to remain in Washington D.C., at the White House, during this important period of time. Congratulations to Don and Bettina,' Trump wrote.

Which Trump Family Members Attended the Wedding?

At the time of publication, it remains unclear which members of the Trump family attended Donald Jr and Anderson's wedding. Since Trump did not attend, it is also unclear whether his wife, Melania Trump, was present.

Ivanka Trump was also reported to be attending the wedding. Other Trump siblings were also expected to be present. Donald Jr.'s two children, Kai Trump and Donald Trump III, were confirmed to have attended.

Donald Trump Jr, Bettina Anderson's Engagement

BREAKING NEWS:



President Trump just announced at the White House that his son @DonaldJTrumpJr and his girlfriend Bettina Anderson are getting married! They just got engaged.



Congratulations to them both. pic.twitter.com/psb38nTGla — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) December 16, 2025

The couple's engagement has been described as a short one. Before Donald Jr started dating Anderson, he was in a relationship with Kimberly Guilfoyle. The former couple had been engaged but called it off shortly after the 2024 election. Donald Jr was later photographed holding hands with Anderson, which served as confirmation of their relationship.

In a video uploaded during the holiday season last year, Donald Jr told the crowd that Anderson had agreed to marry him. Anderson was called to the podium for an impromptu speech.

'This has really been the most unforgettable weekend of my life, and I get to marry the love of my life, and I feel just, like, the luckiest girl in the world,' she said.