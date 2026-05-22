President Donald Trump explained why he 'won't win' even if he attends Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson wedding.

Donald Trump said he may miss Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson wedding because the timing is complicated by the ongoing situation between the US and Iran. He's still thinking whether or not he would attend the intimate affair, per CNN.

REPORTER: ‘Are you attending your son’s wedding?’



TRUMP: ‘He’d like me to go… This not good timing for me. I have a thing called IRAN… If I do attend, I get killed. If I don’t attend, I get killed. By the fake news, of course’ pic.twitter.com/qHzFFRLiJ5 — RT (@RT_com) May 21, 2026

'[Donald Trump Jr. would] like me to go, but it's going to be just a small little private affair, and I'm going to try and make it,' Trump told White House reporters on Thursday. 'This is not good timing for me. Everything called Iran and other things.'

Did Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson Plan a White House Wedding?

Initial reports claimed the couple had considered a White House wedding, but those plans were scrapped for political optics. Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson are set to tie the knot on Saturday at a private island in the Bahamas. A CNN insider claims that less than 50 people were invited to attend.

The outlet noted that the POTUS public schedule doesn't include the wedding. 'That's one I can't win on. If I do attend, I get killed. If I don't attend, I get killed,' he said, alluding to the potentially negative press coverage. Sources added that the president's absence promotes a more relaxed event with significantly fewer security concerns.

Trump's Comment Draws Heavy Criticism

Read more Bettina Anderson Wedding Faces Delay As Family Health News Changes Plans Bettina Anderson Wedding Faces Delay As Family Health News Changes Plans

Trump's statement drew backlash on X, with some users juxtaposing his comments about his son's wedding and the conflict in Iran.

'Why not it happens you killed hundreds of students in Iran still you are left alone, at least you have the fear of killed by someone,' one user wrote. 'This itself a punishment to the US president without doing anything to you keep your fear about your life all 24/7.'

The patina has clearly worn off this relationship. Trump lives in Palm Beach!' another user argued. 'He's been traipsing around doing everything but dealing with the war, but he's too busy to attend the wedding of his namesake? Meanwhile DJT Jr is relegated to doing coked up ads for online pharmacies.'

Critics Claim Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson 'Rushed' Their Wedding

Saturday's wedding appears to have been shaped by the wider political environment, according to the Daily Beast. The outlet contends that the couple pushed ahead when they 'realised that their original plan to wait until his father's war in Iran was over may leave them unwed for the foreseeable future.'

The couple also allegedly scrapped a lavish White House ceremony after realising it would be a bad look in light of the Middle East conflict. 'They're very aware that a lavish wedding at the White House while people are dying wouldn't be well-received,' an insider told Page Six. 'Especially after the state dinner for King Charles—it would be too much pomp and circumstance.'

Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson went public in late 2024, shortly after the pair was photographed at Mar-a-Lago event. They later appeared as a couple at inauguration-related gatherings, and by late 2025, they announced their engagement.

Before Anderson, Trump Jr. had been engaged to Kimberly Guilfoyle, and reports claim that relationship ended after dating rumours with Anderson intensified.