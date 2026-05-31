One of British YouTube's most defining partnerships has ended: KSI, co-founder and figurehead of the Sidemen, announced on 31 May 2026 that he is leaving the group he helped build from a bedroom gaming channel into a £100 million ($127 million) media empire, and his representatives have since confirmed the departure is real.

The announcement arrived with jarring timing. Just one day after the 'Britain's Got Talent' 2026 series finale aired on ITV1, KSI published a video to his YouTube channel titled 'I'm leaving the Sidemen'. The Sidemen's official account on X then broke their silence with a formal group statement, putting to rest early speculation that the exit could be a stunt or a bet.

The Announcement That Stopped the Internet

KSI's departure was confirmed to the Press Association by his representatives. In an emotional video, KSI described his decision as 'painful.' He opened by saying: 'This is honestly the hardest video I've ever had to make in my life. I've gone back and forth on this decision for a very long time.'

KSI was clear that no falling-out had prompted his exit: 'The truth is nothing bad has happened. This decision is completely my own.' He added: 'Over the last few years, I've felt myself being pulled in more directions than ever before. I've been trying to be everything for everyone and started losing the balance in my own life, finding it hard to find time for my family.'

Thirteen Years: What KSI Built With the Sidemen

KSI, whose full name is Olajide Olayinka Williams Olatunji, first appeared on YouTube in 2009, uploading FIFA commentary videos from his bedroom, and built a following large enough to join the Sidemen collective when it formed in 2013. The Sidemen currently have 23 million subscribers on their main channel, while KSI's personal channels across KSI, JJ Olatunji, and KSIClips combine for over 44 million subscribers.

KSI co-founded the Sidemen in 2013 with Simon Minter, Josh Bradley, Vikram Barn, Tobi Brown, Ethan Payne, and Harry Lewis. The members' channels collectively exceed 140 million subscribers.

A Star That Had Already Outgrown the Frame

The departure comes at the apex of KSI's mainstream crossover. 'Britain's Got Talent' returned for 2026 with KSI permanently joining Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, and Alesha Dixon on the judging panel, after Bruno Tonioli departed due to his commitments on 'Dancing with the Stars' in the United States.

Beyond YouTube, his career spans music — his album 'Dissimulation' reached number two on the UK charts in 2020 — professional boxing, television, and multiple business ventures including XIX Vodka, Sidemen Clothing, Sides restaurants, and LUNCHLY, the snack pack he co-launched with MrBeast and Logan Paul. He also co-founded Misfits Boxing and holds a shareholder and strategic partner role at Dagenham and Redbridge Football Club.

In the weeks before the announcement, a cryptic post on X had set fan communities alight. In that message, KSI spoke about being repeatedly 'put down' and having his contributions overlooked before eventually proving his value. While many fans speculated about what the post was referring to, KSI never clarified what the message was about. In hindsight, many followers now read it as the first public signal of a man who had been quietly reckoning with his identity and his limits.

Didn’t wanna listen when I told you.

Put me down repeatedly and disguised it as “humbling me”.

Now you see the results, but act like you never knew what I brought to the table.

Funny that now you listen, to keep the foundation stable. — ksi (@KSI) May 20, 2026

The Sidemen Respond, and the Question of What Comes Next

The group issued a measured statement: 'We're sad to share the news that JJ has decided not to continue as part of the Sidemen. We had an amazing time on his journey with him, and we wish him all the best with his future endeavours. This doesn't change anything for the rest of us. We're still committed to creating the best content, events, and shows that we can for you all.'

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KSI ended his video by asking fans to continue supporting the remaining members, saying they are 'still going to make incredible content' and that he will be watching alongside viewers. He concluded: 'But for now, I need to focus on myself, and I need to focus on fixing my work-life balance, just so I can finally focus on my health, and finally make time to see my family and make time to see my partner.'

The remaining six members, Miniminter, Zerkaa, TBJZL, Behzinga, Vikkstar123, and W2S, face the daunting task of sustaining a channel built in large part around KSI's enormous personal following. Whether the Sidemen can maintain their commercial and cultural position without their most recognisable face remains to be seen.

For now, the chapter is closed, and British internet culture will not look quite the same without it.