Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson are reportedly set to take their relationship to the next level, with reports suggesting the couple are preparing to marry soon. No official date has been confirmed, although the wedding is expected to take place in the summer.

Preparations are said to be under way, although no formal invitations have been sent. The main issue for the couple appears to be the choice of venue.

Wedding Venue Plans Remain Uncertain

The original plan was reportedly to hold the nuptials at the Oval Office in Washington, DC. However, following the demolition of the East Wing and a pause on US President Donald Trump's planned renovation, that option has been shelved.

The East Wing of the White House was demolished in October 2025, with Trump intending to replace it. However, the project was halted after federal judge Richard Leon issued a pause following objections from groups including the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

The judge also noted that Trump is not the owner of the building and that any construction or renovation would require congressional approval. A BBC report stated the project was expected to cost $400m (£302m), with Trump adding that funding for the ballroom would come entirely from private donors.

In the latest development, construction of the ballroom on the East Wing site has reportedly been allowed to continue after a US appeals court ruling on Friday, 17 April, according to The Guardian.

The last White House wedding took place in November 2022, when Naomi Biden, granddaughter of former president Joe Biden, married Peter Neal.

The last time a US president's child married at the White House was in 1977, when President Richard Nixon's daughter, Tricia, married Edward Finch Cox in the Rose Garden.

Although a wedding date and venue remain unconfirmed, preparations are reportedly continuing. A bridal shower for Anderson was held at Mar-a-Lago last weekend and attended by several public figures.

Guests at Anderson's 'Enchanted Garden' bridal shower included Ivanka Trump, Lara Trump, Tiffany Trump and Marla Maples, according to Page Six. Trump Jr.'s daughter with ex-wife Vanessa Trump, Kai, was also reportedly present.

One of the highlights of the bridal shower was Trump Jr. appearing with a bouquet of roses and delivering a toast. 'I cannot wait to spend the rest of my life with Bettina,' Trump Jr. said. 'She is smart, loving and caring,' he added.

Anderson Gains Donald Trump's Approval

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Although some were surprised by Donald Trump Jr.'s relatively quick move to a new relationship, it appears Bettina Anderson has won the approval of the president. After his split from former fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle, Donald Trump is reportedly pleased with the socialite.

'The president is happy with the way Bettina looks, and wants his son to be satisfied in his next mate,' an unnamed source said in a report by People. 'The Trumps were happy with [Don Jr.'s first wife] Vanessa, and also with Kim at first until she became a grandstander and attempted to put too much media and MAGA attention on herself.'

After divorcing Vanessa Trump and parting ways with Guilfoyle, Don Jr. appears to have found a new partner in Anderson. The 39-year-old has never been married and has no children.