The abrupt departure of San Antonio Spurs play-by-play announcer Jacob Tobey has become one of the NBA's biggest off-court talking points after allegations of an affair with Loren Waters surfaced online.

The controversy was fuelled by a series of Instagram Stories, allegedly posted by Tobey's longtime girlfriend, Kasserine Taylor, that appeared on his account before being deleted, prompting widespread discussion across social media. The fallout quickly shifted public attention towards Taylor and the couple's relationship.

Who Is Jacob Tobey's Girlfriend?

Before the controversy, Tobey had been in a relationship with Taylor for approximately six years.

According to Marca, Taylor built a career in clinical research and has an academic background in biological sciences, establishing herself professionally long before her name entered the headlines.

Taylor reportedly graduated from Cornell University in 2020 with a Bachelor of Arts in Biological Sciences before gaining experience as a student intern at the Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes in Aurora, Colorado.

She later became a Clinical Research Coordinator in December 2022, where she worked on clinical trials, study coordination, research operations, and electronic data systems.

Professional records also indicate that she has completed multiple certifications in biomedical research ethics, privacy regulations, and clinical investigation standards.

Most recently, she shared on Facebook that she had 'Graduated from Regis University with my Masters in Biomedical Sciences & had the honor of being the commencement speaker,' marking another significant milestone in her academic career.

Alleged Affair Revealed on Tobey's Instagram

The controversy erupted after screenshots of deleted Instagram Stories began circulating online. As previously reported, the posts appeared on Tobey's own Instagram account after allegedly being uploaded by Taylor while she was travelling with him to visit his family.

One Story read: 'This is my girlfriend of six years. But I cheated on her with Loren Waters. So feel free to continue following me if you really think I'm a good guy because I'm not. :)'

Another featured what appeared to be a photo booth picture of Tobey kissing Loren Waters alongside the caption: 'Me and the new girl Loren Waters :).'

Taylor later shared another message identifying herself as Tobey's 'now ex girlfriend' and claimed she discovered the alleged relationship while the pair were staying with his family.

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'This is his now ex girlfriend. I was visiting his family w him for two weeks... Stay safe out there ladies. You can be 6 years in visiting grandparents one hour and sleeping in bed the next at his family home and they still will cheat :),' she wrote.

Taylor subsequently thanked supporters in another Instagram Story on her account, writing:

'Thank you everyone for all the love and kind words. It means a lot to see genuine good people out there.' Her Instagram account has since been made private.

Spurs Announcer Axed Over Alleged Affair

As reported by Front Office Sports, Tobey was fired from his role as the San Antonio Spurs' play-by-play announcer following the allegations.

However, neither the NBA franchise nor Tobey has publicly commented on the reasons behind his departure.

Meanwhile, Waters, who was identified in the deleted Instagram Stories, is the sister of Spurs player Lindy Waters III and an acclaimed Cherokee and Kiowa filmmaker and producer.

Neither of the Waters siblings has publicly addressed the allegations, while Tobey has remained silent and made his social media accounts private. Because of this, the allegations despite the intense online scrutiny.