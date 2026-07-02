Microsoft is preparing to cut thousands of jobs worldwide in July as part of a fresh restructuring tied to its AI strategy, with roles in Xbox and sales among those expected to be hit, according to a report. The layoffs, which have not yet been publicly announced by the company, were detailed by sources and are expected to affect less than 2.5 per cent of Microsoft's workforce.

For context, July job cuts have become a grimly familiar pattern at the tech giant, whose financial year begins on 1 July. Microsoft laid off more than 9,000 staff last July and a further 6,000 in May 2025, as disclosed in previous company communications and regulatory filings. An SEC filing from 30 June 2025 showed Microsoft had about 228,000 employees, meaning even a sub‑2.5 per cent reduction still translates into several thousand people losing their jobs.

AI Restructuring At Microsoft Ripples Through Xbox

The latest layoffs at Microsoft are expected to land across sales, consulting and the Xbox division, the report said, underscoring how the company's aggressive pivot to artificial intelligence is reshaping long‑standing parts of the business.

The news came after Microsoft, like other Big Tech players, has poured huge sums into AI infrastructure and platforms, from data centres to models powering tools such as Copilot. That spending has coincided with cost‑cutting in other areas of the company. According to reports, internal plans suggest an announcement on the new layoffs could come next week, though the timing and final numbers could still change.

Xbox, once a relatively ring‑fenced pillar of Microsoft's consumer offering, is now directly feeling the impact of those broader strategic moves. Staff have been expecting cuts, in part because Xbox CEO Asha Sharma is already overseeing a sweeping restructuring of the gaming arm built around a 100‑day reset. That reset is aimed at streamlining how Xbox operates and aligning it more tightly with Microsoft's AI‑first strategy, though Microsoft has not formally detailed the internal plan.

In practice, that means teams that once focused primarily on traditional console sales, physical retail channels or legacy support roles are under particular scrutiny, while engineering and infrastructure jobs linked to cloud and AI are seen as relatively safer. None of that is any comfort, of course, if you are one of the people facing the wrong side of the spreadsheet.

Microsoft, which has previously described earlier rounds of layoffs in public statements and filings as part of 'workforce realignment' and broader efficiency efforts, has not yet issued a fresh statement about the reported July cuts. Until Microsoft files new paperwork or publishes an internal memo, the numbers and specific teams cited by sources remain unconfirmed.

July Layoffs At Microsoft Become An Annual Ritual

It can be recalled that Microsoft's July reductions now function almost like an unofficial part of its financial calendar. Because the company's fiscal year begins on 1 July, leadership traditionally finalises budgets and headcount targets in late spring, then executes cuts early in the new year to please investors and tidy up the books.

In 2024 and early 2025, that process translated into double‑digit‑thousand job losses across the group, with staff in engineering, recruiting, hardware and gaming all affected at different points. The current reported plan, by contrast, would see fewer people leave, and not only because Microsoft is trimming slightly less at the margins.

A big factor is a voluntary retirement scheme that has already thinned the ranks. Microsoft offered buyouts in the United States to employees at level 67 and below who met a 'rule of 70' threshold, where their age plus years of service equalled 70 or more. A 50‑year‑old with 20 years at the company, for example, would qualify.

Roughly 9,000 employees were eligible for that package, and about a third of them, around 3,000 people, chose to take it, the report said. The buyouts, which typically offer enhanced severance and benefits, allow Microsoft to reduce long‑tenured headcount without immediately resorting to compulsory redundancies at the same scale as last year.

That does not mean morale is rosy. Internally, staff know that when July rolls around, someone's team is likely to be hit. The voluntary retirement programme softened the numbers on paper, but for those left watching friends and mentors walk out of the door, the psychological effect is still rough stuff.

AI Spend Rises As Human Roles Shrink

Microsoft is far from alone in cutting jobs while spending heavily on AI. Tech giants across the US and Europe have done some version of the same thing over the last two years, arguing that they need to rebalance away from slower‑growth segments and towards cloud computing, data infrastructure and AI services that can be sold to enterprises.

Microsoft has framed its AI push, in past public remarks and investor calls, as a transformational shift for the company. The risk is that, on the ground, the transformation often looks like a badge‑swapping exercise: one team's 'efficiency gain' is another team's redundancy notice.

Read more Xbox Reportedly Planning 'Largest Single Layoff Event In Gaming History' With Cuts Set for July 7 Xbox Reportedly Planning 'Largest Single Layoff Event In Gaming History' With Cuts Set for July 7

The tension is particularly visible around Xbox. Gaming is capital intensive and fiercely competitive, yet Microsoft has also been promoting indie titles and smaller studios through programmes such as ID@Xbox. While this week's report focuses on layoffs rather than specific game cancellations or studio closures, any sizeable restructuring in the division will inevitably raise questions for developers who have just seen their work showcased during Summer Game Fest and the Xbox Games Showcase.

So far there has been no public statement from Sharma or other Xbox leaders directly addressing the reported job cuts. That silence is not unusual before a formal HR process starts, but it does leave staff and players trying to read between the lines of internal town halls and product roadmaps.

Inside the industry, there is a weary familiarity to all this. One more July, one more round of 'realignment,' and a fresh batch of highly skilled people looking for their next role in a sector that talks endlessly about the future of work while making the present feel increasingly precarious.