Jannik Sinner's girlfriend, Laila Hasanovic, has gone from low-key model to a recurring presence in the Italian tennis star's orbit, with the pair now firmly out in the open and her name pulling more attention than ever.

The Danish model, who is understood to be in her 20s, has been linked to Sinner since last summer, and her profile has only grown as his Wimbledon campaign gathers pace.

Jannik Sinner's Girlfriend Was No Longer Just A Rumour

The relationship first became the subject of intense gossip after fans spotted Hasanovic on Sinner's iPhone background and later saw her in the stands during his run at the 2025 US Open. Town & Country reported that Sinner seemed to confirm the speculation publicly after his Vienna Open victory, when he thanked 'my family, girlfriend, friends' in his on-court speech.

That was the moment the murmur became something much harder to dismiss. Since then, the pair have been seen together at several high-profile tennis events, including the ATP Finals 2025, the Monte Carlo Masters and the Rome Open, which is about as close to a soft launch as modern celebrity couples get.

The tennis player, chasing back-to-back Wimbledon titles, is now said to have Hasanovic backing him even when she is not physically at the All England Club. It is a familiar story in elite sport, really, the private life travelling just behind the public one, never quite escaping the cameras.

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Laila Hasanovic Has Built Her Own Following

Hasanovic is a Danish model from Copenhagen, and her Instagram presence is sizeable by any normal measure. Her profile describes her as the 'founder @nrd.55 based in copenhagen, denmark,' and the account currently shows more than half a million followers.

She also keeps a foothold on YouTube, although not with the kind of relentless output that turns a creator into a machine. One recent vlog from Copenhagen Fashion Week showed her moving between events, fittings and runway work, which fits the public image she has built, stylish, workmanlike and clearly comfortable in the fashion world.

That online reach matters because Hasanovic is no longer just 'Sinner's girlfriend' in the tabloid sense.

She has her own brand currency, her own audience, and enough recognition that a casual post or sighting can quickly ripple across tennis and celebrity circles. It is a small piece of the modern fame puzzle, but a telling one.

Jannik Sinner's Girlfriend And The NRD55 Tanning Brand

One of the more interesting details around Hasanovic is her role as founder of NRD55, a tanning beauty brand that frames itself around a softer, minimalist idea of glow. The brand says Hasanovic grew up surrounded by 'the quiet aesthetics of the North' and developed NRD55 after more than a decade in fashion and beauty.

NRD55's own story page says the brand was built to enhance 'what is already there,' with products designed to care for the skin while awakening its natural radiance. That is the sort of polished language beauty brands love, of course, but it does at least make clear Hasanovic is trying to do more than ride on a famous boyfriend's surname.

There have also been multiple reports this year placing her in Copenhagen and at fashion events while Sinner was competing elsewhere, which only underlines how both lives keep moving on parallel tracks.

He is on court. She is building a profile of her own. The arrangement is hardly wild, but it does make for a tidy little celebrity ecosystem.

Why Laila Hasanovic Keeps Drawing Attention

Part of the fascination is obvious. Sinner is one of tennis's biggest names, and whenever a player that visible is linked to someone glamorous, the internet does what it always does, it starts looking for clues, pictures, and the faintest hint of confirmation.

Hasanovic's appearances at key tournaments have only fed that appetite.

But there is something else here too. Hasanovic's relationship with Sinner has been confirmed in the most modern way possible, not through a formal announcement, but through sightings, social media detective work and one carefully chosen public thank-you.

Still, the public has only a partial view. Hasanovic's private life, beyond what she shares on Instagram and YouTube, remains her own, and nothing about the relationship has been laid out in full on a silver platter.

For now, readers get the broad strokes, the model, the brand founder, the Wimbledon support act, and the story is likely to stay that way for a while. Not everything in celebrity sport needs to be served up neat. Sometimes the messier version is the one that sticks.