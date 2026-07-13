Donald Trump says he already knows who he wants as Lindsey Graham's replacement in the US Senate, but insists it is 'too soon' to reveal names as South Carolina mourns the 71‑year‑old Republican's sudden death.

Speaking on Meet the Press on Sunday, the president confirmed he has a preferred candidate to fill Graham's seat in Washington once Governor Henry McMaster makes an interim appointment, as required by state law.

Graham died on Saturday night in Washington after what his office called a 'brief and sudden illness', just hours after returning from his tenth trip to Ukraine.

Under South Carolina statutes, McMaster must now appoint a temporary senator and trigger a rapid special primary before voters choose a permanent replacement for Lindsey Graham in November. Republicans, already eyeing control of the Senate, know this seat is far too valuable to lose.

Trump Teases His Pick, But Keeps It Secret

The news came after Trump phoned in to Meet the Press and was pressed directly on who should fill Lindsey Graham's replacement slot.

Asked whether he had someone in mind for McMaster to appoint, he replied that he did, but would not 'say it now.'

'I have somebody that I think would be great, but I don't want to say it now because it's just, you know, it's too soon with Lindsey,' he said. 'I don't want to even talk about anybody, but I do have somebody that I think is really good.'

The president reminded viewers that he had helped clear the path for his 'good friend' Henry McMaster to become governor, signalling that he trusts McMaster to pick a loyalist as the interim replacement for Lindsey Graham.

'Henry's been a great governor, you know now he's termed out, but he's going to do the right thing,' Trump said. 'I think Henry will be fantastic.'

On Truth Social, hours earlier, he had called Graham 'one of the greatest people and Senators I have ever known' and 'a true American Patriot' in a late‑night tribute.

What South Carolina Law Demands

The mechanics of choosing a Lindsey Graham replacement are unusually compressed. South Carolina law requires Governor McMaster to appoint someone to hold the seat until early January, when Graham's current term was due to expire.

That appointee will serve only until voters elect a permanent successor in November.

The same law sets out a tight calendar. A special Republican primary must be held on 11 August so that the party can pick a new nominee to face Democrat Dr Annie Andrews in the general election.

The filing window for candidates opens on 21 July, giving Republicans just days to decide whether to jump in.

McMaster's office is trying, at least outwardly, to keep the focus on mourning, not manoeuvring. His press secretary, Michelle LeClair, said in a statement that 'our focus is on honouring Senator Graham's life and service' and that questions about the process of filling the vacancy would be addressed when there were updates to share.

This is a safe Republican seat in a state the Cook Political Report had rated 'Solid R'.

Early Contenders And Quiet Calculations

A flurry of names has already surfaced around the Lindsey Graham replacement sweepstakes, even as colleagues publicly insist the day is about grief, not politics.

Representative Nancy Mace, who represents the 1st congressional district and lost a gubernatorial primary in June, is said to be 'strongly considering' a run and is expected to release internal polling.

On social media, she praised Graham as a 'giant' who 'gave everything he had to this state and this country', then followed up with a knowingly cinematic nod to The Godfather Part III: 'Just when I thought I was out... they pull me back in....'

South Carolina lost a giant last night. For more than three decades, Lindsey Graham gave everything he had to this state and this country, from the Air Force to the United States Senate.



We did not always agree, but no one ever questioned his love for South Carolina or the… pic.twitter.com/z2TWipUYHY — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) July 12, 2026

Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette, another recent gubernatorial hopeful backed by Trump, is also being urged to consider the race. A source close to Evette said she and her circle were still 'shell‑shocked' by Graham's death, but that she had received 'dozens of phone calls and texts' encouraging her to enter, including from organisations involved in federal politics.

Others are more cautious. Representative Joe Wilson publicly ruled himself out after speaking with Trump, saying he wanted to stay in the House to help maintain the party's 'two‑vote majority'.

Representative William Timmons said he was 'deeply saddened' by Graham's passing and would be willing to serve South Carolina 'wherever I can make the greatest difference.'

Representative Ralph Norman is also expected to at least test the waters, according to multiple reports, while former primary challenger Mark Lynch called for a pause on politics and offered prayers for Graham's family.

There has even been speculation that the Lindsey Graham replacement could come from outside Congress altogether, with talk of South Carolina‑born Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent being encouraged to run. His team has not commented.

Shock, Succession And A Party That 'Doesn't Stop'

To recall, Graham's own final days were spent abroad, pressing for tougher measures against Russia from the front lines of Ukraine.

On Friday, he stood in front of tanks in Kyiv, arguing that the United States should give Ukraine more tools to 'build on the lethality' of its forces and punish countries that prop up Vladimir Putin.

Zelensky later wrote that they had a 'good meeting' and thanked Graham for 'recognising our warriors'. One day later, the senator was gone.

Good meeting with U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham @LindseyGrahamSC in Kyiv. This is already his 10th visit to our country, and we appreciate this support.



I'm grateful to Lindsey for recognizing our warriors. The stronger Ukraine is on the battlefield, the greater the chances that… pic.twitter.com/bgZjjgIqu1 — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) July 10, 2026

Tim Scott, South Carolina's other Republican senator, put his finger on the brutal speed of events.

Speaking in another Meet the Press interview, he said he had no insight into whom McMaster might appoint, but admitted it was 'hard to swallow that life moves so quickly, and the party doesn't stop, ever.'

He urged an 'open primary process' as being in the best interests of South Carolinians.

Trump, meanwhile, sounded almost dazed as he described Graham's last days and what now follows. 'I never thought I'd be in this position. I thought Lindsey would be living forever,' he said. 'He was going to win by a lot and was going to have one of his best elections ever. And now he's got, he's got this. Terrible.'

Lindsey Graham's death came at a politically sensitive moment both at home and abroad.

US Senator Lindsey Graham died on Saturday evening at the age of 71 from an aortic dissection caused by cardiovascular disease, according to a preliminary finding by the Washington DC medical examiner.

An aortic dissection is a tear in the main artery that carries blood from the heart, and his spokesperson said the death certificate will remain pending until all toxicological and microscopic testing is completed.

The South Carolina senator, a long‑time Republican power broker and one of Trump's most reliable allies, had only just met Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Friday, where the pair discussed punishing Russia and boosting Ukraine's defences.