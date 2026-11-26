Two Black women have accused a clothing store in Flushing, New York, of racial discrimination after claiming an employee refused to let them inside shortly before closing time, while allowing another person to enter.

According to the women, the incident allegedly happened shortly before the store's advertised 7 p.m. closing time. The women said they wanted to purchase accessories but were turned away by an employee who claimed the shop was already closed.

Their suspicions grew when they allegedly watched an Asian woman enter the store shortly afterwards.

Black Shoppers Claim Employee Shut Door on Them

One of the women, TikTok creator Sadelle Leszana, recorded a video outside the shop shortly after the alleged incident. She explained that they had noticed accessories they liked and intended to spend money at the business.

However, when they approached the entrance, an employee allegedly told them the store was closed and shut the door. The women said there was no closed sign displayed and pointed out that the business was supposed to remain open until 7 p.m.

They became more upset after allegedly seeing another customer, an Asian woman, being allowed inside despite being turned away themselves.

One of the women urged Black shoppers to avoid the store, alleging that she and her friend had been refused entry because of their race.

Her friend also expressed disappointment over the experience, saying: 'The accessories were cute, but the attitude was not.'

The women encouraged other Black shoppers to avoid the business, arguing that customers should spend their money somewhere they feel welcome.

TikTok Users Divided Over Racism Allegations

The video attracted reactions from social media users, with many expressing support for the women and criticising the alleged treatment.

'Crazy that there's racism like this in 2026,' one person commented. Another wrote, 'It's so messed up they open stores in our country and treat us like that.. smh.'

However, not everyone agreed that the incident demonstrated racial discrimination. Some users suggested the woman who entered the shop could have been an employee's relative or associate.

Others questioned whether the business might have had restrictions on customers filming inside, although neither explanation has been independently established.

The women's video did not show their interaction with the employee or the other woman being allowed inside. As a result, the discrimination allegations remain unverified.

The store had not publicly addressed the accusations in the reports available at the time of publication.

Similar Retail Discrimination Cases Have Surfaced

The allegations echo previous complaints involving Black shoppers in the United States. In 2021, an African-American woman named Tarsha Lyons accused a Citi Trends employee in Middletown, New York, of imposing a bag-check requirement that was not applied to other customers.

The employee allegedly told her, 'I don't want your kind shopping here.' Lyons subsequently filed a lawsuit, and a federal judge allowed her racial discrimination claim under federal law to proceed in 2023.

In another New York case, a Black woman and her daughter sued Ulta Beauty in 2026, alleging they were refused hair services despite having appointments.

Under New York's Human Rights Law, businesses providing public services cannot deny customers equal access because of their race.

Although the incident has not resulted in a reported legal complaint, it has renewed discussion about racial equality.