A divorced couple in their seventies have gone viral after their daughters booked them into one cruise cabin. The sisters then stuck a cheeky sign on the door to let fellow passengers know.

The 'Our Kids Made Us Share a Room' sign has tickled social media users and cruise fans alike. It also raises a fair question about how far family holiday planning should go.

The Family Booking Decision

Bev Robbins Lachman and Steve Lachman, both 76, have been divorced for more than two decades, according to Today. Their daughters, Hillary Gustaveson and Aimee Hansen, planned a family cruise to Mexico to celebrate Hansen's 50th birthday and the 18th birthday of Gustaveson's daughter.

The sisters booked a double cabin for their parents, who each objected separately. At least the beds were separate, which offered some comfort.

Gustaveson, 44, from San Diego, said she expected resistance and was ready for it. Her mum and dad each insisted they would not share with the other, so she told them there was simply no alternative.

The Funny Door Sign That Got Everyone Talking

Gustaveson, a banner artist and photographer, decorated the sign with sombreros, a cactus and a margarita. It tells passengers that if they hear arguing, the couple are 'already divorced'. The punchline follows: 'Our kids made us share a room.'

She taped it up while her parents were out, then filmed their reactions when they came back. Hansen even suggested adding stickers reading 'Our Honeymoon Cruise'.

Bev found it amusing. Steve studied it for a moment but did not seem hugely taken with the joke.

Awkward Moments Follow the Couple Out to Sea

Things did not always run smoothly once the ship set sail. After the pair disagreed over breakfast, their nine-year-old grandson wondered aloud whether the family should bring the sign down to the table.

Gustaveson said her mother had described an earlier cruise together as awful and had no wish to repeat it. Yet there they were, sharing a cabin again.

By the halfway point, the Lachmans were still asking whether they truly had to keep sharing. Gustaveson brushed it off, saying her parents are used to it by now.

What Families Should Know Before Booking

The story has also got holidaymakers talking about cabin rules. According to Cruise Critic, fares are charged per person rather than per room, so pricing up several cabin set-ups can reveal cheaper options.

The site adds that interconnecting cabins let relatives sleep in separate rooms while staying close, which could suit families who want privacy.

Age rules differ between lines too. Cruise Mummy reports that Norwegian Cruise Line generally expects anyone under 21 to travel with a guest aged 21 or over, either in the same cabin or in an adjoining one.

Anyone planning a multi-generational trip should check each cruise line's rules and cabin layouts before paying a deposit.

For the Lachmans, a little humour turned an awkward booking into a family story that will be retold for years. Whether the sisters' plan counts as a thoughtful treat or a cheeky prank is a debate their parents may never settle.