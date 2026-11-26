Police and fire authorities reported finding Lee Jin-woo, a 32-year-old South Korean dental student, dead in Seoul on Thursday 19 November. He drew attention with a perfect score on the country's law school entrance exam. He had promised to address the allegations by solving the Korean-language section of the national college entrance exam in a livestream that morning.

Lee, who denied cheating, never arrived. South Korean media described him as the first person to achieve a perfect LEET score, although that claim is disputed. His death means prosecutors can no longer indict him, but Seoul police say their inquiry will continue.

Doubts Over the Booklet

The suspicion started with Lee's answer booklet. He showed it on the YouTube channel of education creator Mimiminu, and viewers spotted he had changed his answers to questions 25 to 29. His first choices matched the correct answers to questions 24 to 28. Some viewers took the pattern as a sign he had copied answers, possibly from AI, and shifted them by a line, though the marks alone do not prove cheating.

Pressure grew in mid-November after the top scorer on the tax accountant exam admitted using AI to cheat. Lee said his concentration had slipped late in the LEET, which led him to erase and rewrite answers. He credited a three-week walk without his phone, along with exercise and cutting out sugar, for sharpening his thinking. He agreed to solve the Korean-language paper of the national college entrance exam, the Suneung, live on exam day.

The Police Inquiry

Lawyer Bang Min-woo filed a criminal complaint alleging that Lee used AI to cheat on both exams. A second lawyer, Park Eun-sun, alleged that promoting Lee's book, Brain Accel, could amount to fraud if he had obtained his score by cheating. Seoul police's financial crime unit asked education officials to keep Lee's exam papers. On Monday 23 November, a relative of Lee met investigators, who were set to request Lee's mobile phone.

Law Firm Chung lawyer Kwak Joon-ho told the Korea JoongAng Daily that when a suspect dies, 'the only thing lost is the authority to indict.' HMP Law lawyer Jeong Joon-yeong told the same paper that police would find it 'difficult to get meaningful results without the statement of the person involved.' Lee had avoided giving clear answers on the booklet in an interview two days before he died.

What Remains Unresolved

The challenge to Lee's record rests on a 2013 candidate who placed first nationally and also earned full marks, according to at least one South Korean newspaper. On 19 November, Prime Minister Han Seong-sook ordered the Ministry of Education to preserve all of last year's College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) papers until further notice.

Since Lee's death, some users of South Korean online communities have shared AI-generated composite images mocking him, and the posts have split opinion over whether ridiculing him crosses a line. Yu Hyun-jae, a communications professor at Seoul's Sogang University, told The Korea Times: 'Lee was not given the presumption of innocence in news coverage or online commentary.'