US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers arrested Ariel Antonio Velasquez-Morales in East Boston, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, 24 November, three days after the Massachusetts State Lottery published a photograph of him celebrating a $1 million prize, Fox News quoted three ICE sources as saying.

According to these sources, the Salvadoran national had been under a final deportation order since 2014. The Massachusetts State Lottery awarded Velasquez-Morales the prize on 18 November.

The state lottery later shared a photograph on Facebook on 21 November, showing him holding an oversized cheque for the amount he had won. He had purchased the winning scratchcard in the same Boston neighbourhood where federal officers later apprehended him.

ICE Sources Detail Arrest of Massachusetts Lottery Winner

The three sources told Fox News that Velasquez-Morales attempted to flee when immigration officers moved to arrest him early Tuesday. Officers caught him after a brief foot pursuit.

According to the same sources, body cameras worn by several officers recorded the encounter.

Although the arrest followed the publication of his lottery photograph, the sources did not identify the Facebook post as a factor in the operation. It remains unclear how federal immigration authorities located Velasquez-Morales or whether they were aware of his recent win before his arrest.

ICE Sources Trace Immigration Case Back to 2014

Velasquez-Morales had been subject to a final deportation order since April 2014, according to ICE sources. They also reported that he had entered the United States unlawfully near Roma, Texas, in 2013, the year before the order was issued.

The immigration case therefore predates his Massachusetts lottery win by more than a decade. The sources did not explain the circumstances leading to the original deportation decision or why the order remained outstanding until his arrest in Boston.

It remains unclear whether Velasquez-Morales had legal representation at the time of his arrest or had previously sought to challenge his deportation order. Details of the proceedings that led to the order, as well as the identity of the issuing authority, remain undisclosed.

No separate criminal charges against Velasquez-Morales were reported in relation to the immigration arrest. Details of his current place of detention and any arrangements for his removal from the United States were not disclosed.

On Nov. 24, ICE Boston arrested Ariel Antonio Velasquez-Morales, an illegal alien from El Salvador, during operations in East Boston, Mass.



Velasquez-Morales entered the United States illegally on May 15, 2013. He was ordered removed by an immigration judge on April 24, 2014. pic.twitter.com/YieIbY7afF — ICE Boston (@EROBoston) November 25, 2026

Massachusetts Lottery Rules in Focus After ICE Arrest

The winning scratchcard was a $10 ticket for the Massachusetts State Lottery's '$2,000,000 50X Cashword' game, the lottery said. Velasquez-Morales purchased it at a market in East Boston and was awarded a $1 million prize, not the $2 million featured in the game's name.

The Massachusetts State Lottery states that anyone aged 18 or over can purchase a ticket from a licensed retailer. The eligibility information cited in the report does not specify any citizenship or immigration status requirement for purchasing tickets.

A five-member commission oversees the state lottery, with two of its members appointed by the governor. The published age requirement applies specifically to purchasing tickets from licensed retailers.

Velasquez-Morales opted for a one-time payment of $650,000 before taxes, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. It remains unclear whether his detention will affect his winnings.