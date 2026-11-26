Andy Taylor, the guitarist who helped shape Duran Duran's signature sound in the 1980s, has died aged 65 following a long battle with stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer. His death comes four years after he revealed his diagnosis in an emotional letter read during the band's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, which he was too ill to attend.

According to a joint statement from his family and bandmates, Taylor fought a 'long and courageous battle with prostate cancer' and 'passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family, on Monday 23 November.'

Andy Taylor Revealed His Cancer Diagnosis in 2022

Taylor missed Duran Duran's November 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Los Angeles because of his illness. Fans had anticipated a reunion of the band's original five members, but the guitarist could not attend.

Taylor had been diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer in 2018 but had kept the news largely private. Instead of joining his bandmates on stage, he sent a letter that Le Bon read to the audience, revealing his condition.

Taylor expressed his disappointment at missing the occasion but made it clear that there was no bad blood between him and his former bandmates. He described their shared history with 'pure love and respect' for everything they had written, recorded and achieved together.

In a January 2023 interview with The Independent, Taylor explained that he initially mistook pain while jogging for arthritis. He later noticed lumps on his neck, which led him to seek medical advice. He described the diagnosis as a 'death sentence.'

His physical condition had deteriorated so badly that he could not even pick up a guitar, preventing him from performing at the reunion. He also used his diagnosis to encourage men to seek medical checks, particularly after realising how many people knew little about prostate cancer.

Music remained an important part of his life throughout his illness. He continued recording and released his solo album Man's A Wolf To Man in 2023, while also contributing to Duran Duran's Danse Macabre.

Taylor Left Duran Duran at the Height of Their Fame

Born in Tynemouth in 1961, Taylor joined Duran Duran in 1980 after answering an advertisement for a guitarist. His distinctive riffs helped shape hits including Girls on Film, Rio, and Hungry Like the Wolf.

However, success brought pressures and tensions within the group. He left the group twice. Taylor first left in 1985, seeking a harder rock sound after becoming increasingly dissatisfied with the band's direction.

He formed the Power Station with bassist John Taylor, singer Robert Palmer and drummer Tony Thompson. The group scored hits with Some Like It Hot and a cover of T. Rex's Get It On.

Reflecting on his departure in his autobiography Wild Boy, Taylor described the atmosphere around Duran Duran's Live Aid performance as deeply strained. He acknowledged having nervous breakdown, 'I'd come close to a nervous breakdown from the stresses of our crazy life and my own cocaine problem.'

After Live Aid, he began seeking legal advice to formally end his association with the group. He subsequently released his solo album Thunder and worked as a songwriter and producer. His credits included Robert Palmer's Addicted to Love and Rod Stewart's Lost in You.

Taylor reunited with Duran Duran in 2000 and contributed to their 2004 album Astronaut, but left again in 2006. His final collaboration with the band came on their 2023 Halloween-themed album Danse Macabre.

Duran Duran Bandmates Remember His Legacy

Following his death, Simon Le Bon, Nick Rhodes, John Taylor and Roger Taylor remembered their former bandmate as an essential part of the group's history. In their statement, they recalled how he arrived in Birmingham from the North East with a guitar and an 'unshakeable belief' in what the band could become.

Le Bon also shared a deeply personal tribute, remembering Taylor's willingness to take musical risks.

'There's a massive Andy Taylor shaped hole in my heart. It'll never close up; I won't let it. I will miss him & love him for all my days,' he said.

Taylor is survived by his wife Tracey, their four children and grandson Albie. In her tribute, she remembered his courage and determination during his final years and thanked fans whose support brought him comfort and strength.