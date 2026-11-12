Former sorority members at the University of Southern California have alleged that the recruitment process, known as 'rush', involved judging potential new members on their appearance and family wealth.

The allegations against one house included displaying recruits' Instagram photos in a slideshow and voting 'pretty or not pretty'.

The allegations, first reported by The California Post, come from several anonymous former members who described a selection process where looks, designer clothes, and social connections determined who received a bid to join one of USC's nine Panhellenic sororities.

The USC Panhellenic Council did not respond to the California Post's request for comment, according to the publication.

Appearance Rankings and Instagram Slideshows

Formal recruitment at USC occurs each January before spring classes begin, requiring hundreds of prospective members, known as 'rushees', to visit all nine Panhellenic sorority houses during the opening round, with both sides ranking each other after each round.

Alumnae reported that chapters relied heavily on physical appearance and social media profiles to evaluate applicants during this weeklong process. One former Tri Delta member said that candidates were scored numerically, stating, 'We rated girls 1-10 during rush and girls definitely got worse scores if they were ugly.'

She added that the scoring focused on 'facial ugliness' and noted that her chapter 'had a couple of big girls'. One former member alleged that a sorority projected applicants' Instagram photos during recruitment and asked members to vote on their attractiveness.

Another graduate from a low-income background who joined Alpha Phi also observed that women in the most prestigious houses were typically 'tall, blond; super, super skinny', adding that some 'maybe had work done already'.

Wealth and Celebrity Targeting

A former Kappa Kappa Gamma member also claimed that some sororities targeted prominent families, alleging that gift baskets were sent to Natalia Bryant, daughter of the late basketball star Kobe Bryant, and Sasha Obama, daughter of former US President Barack Obama.

However, she acknowledged that she had never confirmed whether the gifts were sent, and the California Post said it could not independently verify the claims.

The report stated that when a recruit was identified as 'a well-off person or a nepo baby', houses 'would put more effort into getting them into the sorority', deploying their most outgoing members to charm the candidate.

Natalia Bryant ultimately joined Kappa Kappa Gamma, while Kylie Rubin, daughter of Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin, joined Delta Gamma, according to the account.

Financial Costs and Campus Criticism

Former members described a recruitment lookbook outlining suggested outfits for each round, with clothing ranging from casual T-shirts and jeans to cocktail dresses and floor-length gowns. Some said expensive designer clothing and jewellery were common, including LoveShackFancy dresses, David Yurman jewellery and Cartier Love bracelets.

One former Kappa Kappa Gamma member estimated that she paid between $5,000 and $7,000 (about £3,750–£5,240) per semester to live in her sorority house, which she said provided meals, housekeeping and security. USC Panhellenic's published financial information lists living-in costs ranging from $6,245 to $8,865 (about £4,680–£6,640) per semester, depending on the chapter.

Aside from financial barriers, alumnae cited broader cultural issues, including racially insensitive remarks, ableist slurs and fraternity members passing judgment on recruits from their porches. One graduate of Indian descent stated houses repeatedly paired her with their sole member of colour.