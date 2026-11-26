Jennifer Barreto won Miss Universe 2026 in San Juan on Tuesday 24 November, while livestreams reached a combined peak of 1.19 million concurrent viewers. In Telemundo's YouTube chat, 65 per cent of 962 messages about the result were negative in the first 11 minutes, viewing tracker Streams Charts found. Most called the outcome unfair.

Streams Charts said the messages show opinion, not proof of misconduct. Complaints centred on Puerto Rico hosting the event. Doubts predate this year: judge Omar Harfouch quit days before the 2025 final, alleging pre-scripted results. Organisers denied his claims, and before this year's show they did not answer judging questions from the US broadcaster CNN.

How the Live Chat Turned After the Result

Before the judges named the winner, country names, flags, and cheers made up 70 per cent of chat messages, according to Streams Charts. The mood changed sharply when Mexico's Fátima Bosch, the 2025 winner, handed Barreto the crown. Accusations of favouritism towards the host island then dominated the chat. Barreto finished ahead of the Dominican Republic's Melissa Núñez, Venezuela's Clara Vegas, the Philippines' Bea Millan-Windorski, and New Zealand's Georgia Waddington.

Congratulations and messages defending Barreto made up 11 per cent of the result-related comments that Streams Charts analysed, and that figure counted Puerto Rican flag emojis as celebrations. Some supporters praised her final answer. Her place in history drew even less attention. Barreto became the first mother and the first married woman to win Miss Universe, yet that milestone appeared only 10 times in nearly 65,000 messages across two YouTube channels.

Why Some Fans Doubt the Judging

Barreto, a 27-year-old social worker, gave Puerto Rico its sixth Miss Universe title and its first since 2006, Streams Charts noted. That total now trails only the US and Venezuela. Puerto Rico has hosted the pageant four times, and its 2001 edition also ended with a home win by Denise Quiñones. Two home wins do not show that judges favoured anyone, but they give sceptical viewers a pattern to cite.

Calls for greater transparency over judging have also come from Nawat Itsaragrisil, a Thai businessman who runs qualifying pageants in six Southeast Asian countries and is involved in a franchise dispute with the Miss Universe Organization. The dispute left delegates from those six countries out of the final. Before the show, Itsaragrisil told CNN, 'I would like contestants to know who will judge them...' He said contestants should know how organisers check scores and handle conflicts of interest.

What the Viewing Figures Show

Most of the online viewing came through Spanish-language streams. They produced nearly 2.4 million hours watched, about 77 per cent of the total, Streams Charts found. The official Miss Universe YouTube channel peaked at 498,200 viewers even though it showed only pre-show content such as the red carpet, not the main show.

Barreto's win drew an online audience smaller than that of two recent beauty events. The pageant's 1.19 million peak trailed the nearly 2 million concurrent viewers Streams Charts recorded for Miss Grand International 2024 and the 3.64 million who watched livestreams of the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on 18 October.