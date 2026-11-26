A man's attempt to win a $100 (£76) bet allegedly ended in an embarrassing emergency after he got his p*nis stuck in a coin-operated car vacuum at a Jacksonville, Florida, petrol station. The 26-year-old reportedly accepted a challenge to withstand the machine's suction for 10 seconds, but an Instagram post describing the incident says he began screaming for help after about three seconds.

The post places the alleged incident at about 2:30 a.m., when three friends stopped to clean their vehicle. It says they had been out together earlier that night but gives no further context. The account describes the challenge, the reported rescue and the friends' reaction afterwards. It also offers no exact address or further details about the vehicle.

The $100 Challenge

According to the Instagram post, one friend was using the vacuum when the man argued that the machine was not powerful enough to cause serious discomfort. His friends reportedly offered him $100 (£76) if he could tolerate its suction for 10 seconds.

He allegedly accepted, took the hose behind the vehicle and attempted the challenge. The post says he lasted around three seconds before shouting for help. He reportedly could not remove the nozzle without severe pain, turning an argument about the vacuum's strength into an emergency.

The man's alleged confidence is central to the story: he was said to have believed the machine could not hurt him. The post provides no direct comments from him or his companions.

Friends Allegedly Sought Help

The post says one friend rushed inside to ask the cashier to switch off the machine, while another contacted emergency services. Responders allegedly found the man beside the vacuum station, with a beach towel wrapped around his waist and the hose still attached.

Medical personnel reportedly freed him before taking him to a nearby hospital for evaluation. The post does not name the hospital or identify the responders. It gives no further information about his condition.

His friends allegedly later said they had not expected him to accept the challenge. The post adds that they did not hand over the promised $100 (£76). The account does not include comments from the friends about the alleged decision not to pay.

'The Vacuum Won': Readers React to the $100 Dare

The anecdote was shared alongside a punchline that the vacuum had won and the man never collected the money. Comments focused on the risk taken for a relatively small wager.

One commenter wrote, 'The things men will do to win a bet', while another asked, 'Did he win the bet?' Others joked, 'Now we know why there's warning labels on everything!' and 'He in fact could not handle the suction'. Another compared the alleged stunt with Officer Doofy from the comedy film Scary Movie.

The remarks reflect reactions to the online post rather than confirmation from witnesses. The account does not identify the petrol station, name any witnesses or provide an emergency-service record. For now, the available information points to an online anecdote being shared on Instagram rather than a confirmed incident. No independent evidence identified in the material reviewed confirms that the reported incident occurred.