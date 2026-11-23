American singer and songwriter Jennifer Lopez has sparked fierce backlash after claiming that being Latina made it harder for her to secure acting roles in Hollywood, with critics questioning her account in light of her decades-long career and reported $400 million (£305 million) fortune.

The singer and actress said she had to create opportunities for herself because she did not fit the industry's preferred image of a leading actress. Her remarks prompted several commentators to challenge her claims and highlight her extensive filmography.

Lopez: Being Latina Limited Hollywood Opportunities

Speaking to The New York Times, Lopez pushed back against the perception that she regularly receives hundreds of acting offers. The Puerto Rican star said she had received relatively few opportunities since the beginning of her career and often had to develop projects herself.

'Even from the beginning of my career, I got offered things, but I was only offered a few things. I had to kind of create things for myself,' she explained.

Lopez suggested her ethnicity played a significant role in the opportunities available to her, adding: 'And the reason, I think, is because I just wasn't the typical kind of, like, to be honest, a White actress. You know what I mean? And it's still kind of the same today.'

She acknowledged that Hollywood had become more diverse but suggested casting preferences continued to influence which performers secured opportunities.

'There's a certain thing that they look for, and it's more diverse now for sure, and that's good,' she said.

The actress added that she no longer waits for opportunities to come her way, explaining that she tries to create projects herself rather than relying on casting offers.

Tomi Lahren and Oli London Question Lopez's Claims

Her comments quickly attracted criticism on social media, with several public figures questioning whether her experience reflected the difficulties faced by other aspiring actors. Fox News co-host Tomi Lahren dismissed Lopez's remarks in a brief post on X, writing: 'LOL, sure Jan.'

Internet personality Oli London also challenged the actress' account, pointing to her reported wealth and extensive acting career.

'JLO has appeared in 44 films and is worth $400 million,' London wrote.

His response highlighted the apparent contradiction between Lopez's claims of limited opportunities and her status as one of Hollywood's most recognisable entertainers.

'Next Level Delusion'

Actress and America's Next Top Model personality Adrianne Curry-Rhode delivered another particularly harsh response, describing Lopez's remarks as 'next level delusion.'

This is some next level delusionYou are old nowYou were a bad actress, but very hot...that's why you got casted — Adrianne Curry-Rhode (@AdrianneCurry) November 22, 2026

'You are old now. You were a bad actress, but very hot...that's why you got casted,' Curry-Rhode wrote.

Her comments added to the criticism surrounding Lopez's suggestion that her ethnicity had restricted her opportunities in the film industry.

Film Critic Challenges Discrimination Argument

Movie critic Christian Toto also questioned Lopez's assessment, telling Fox News Digital that the actress had worked steadily across major film projects, concerts and her solo music career for more than two decades.

While acknowledging her talent, Toto disputed the suggestion that Hollywood had penalised her because of her ethnicity.

'She's undeniably talented and has earned every gig that came her way,' he said.

He added: 'How many out-of-work actors would kill to snag a fraction of the work Hollywood has sent her way?'