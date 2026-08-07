BLACKPINK's plans to celebrate a decade since its debut have triggered widespread criticism, with many fans accusing YG Entertainment of organising a symbolic milestone event that feels rushed and inaccessible.

The group announced via Weverse on 6 August that it would hold a special meet-and-greet on 8 August, the exact date of BLACKPINK's 10th debut anniversary. However, the notice revealed that attendance would be limited to just 40 fans selected by lottery. The exact time and location were also withheld, with only a general reference to Seoul. Winners would receive venue details privately. The notice further stated that only 'select members' would attend depending on their schedules.

Read more Fans Clash After Megyn Kelly Brands BTS's FIFA World Cup Halftime Show 'Terrible' and 'Jet-Lagged' Fans Clash After Megyn Kelly Brands BTS's FIFA World Cup Halftime Show 'Terrible' and 'Jet-Lagged'

The announcement surprised many BLINKs, particularly because the group's 10th anniversary had long been expected to feature all four members: Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa together. Expectations had already been high after months of anticipation surrounding the landmark anniversary, one of the most significant milestones for any K-pop act.

Fans Question Planning and Accessibility

As expected, the announcement quickly prompted criticism across Korean online communities and international social media platforms.

Many fans questioned why basic details, including the event's starting time and venue, were omitted from the initial notice.

'You won't even tell us the exact time and place? Do you think fans have nothing to do?' one fan wrote.

Others criticised the extremely limited capacity.

'It's the 10th anniversary, and only 40 people get invited?' another fan questioned.

'At this point, it would be better not to hold an event at all,' another comment read.

Moreover, the eligibility requirements also became a point of contention. Applications were restricted to Weverse Membership holders who had joined by 31 July, excluding newer fans who purchased memberships after that date.

Participants also had less than a day to apply before winners were announced, adding to complaints that the event had been organised with little notice.

International fans also voiced disappointment after learning that only some members were initially expected to attend. Many had hoped the anniversary would include a full-group appearance, livestream or larger celebration to mark BLACKPINK's decade-long career.

Speculation Grows as Frustration Spreads

As criticism intensified, some fans suggested the event had been arranged only after backlash over the group's limited fan engagement in recent months.

BlackPink in hotter waters after announcing a rushed Meet & Greet welcoming only 40 fans, where only "select members" will appear due to schedule conflictshttps://t.co/8uMPF9ZO1g pic.twitter.com/Jq6aKnbQPa — pannchoa (@pannchoa) August 6, 2026

'If this is important to the girls, they would have block the most important day for their Fans months ago. Unfortunately, this is not the case. This is a petty last minute meet and greet to pretend they care. Sorry Blinks,' one social media user remarked.

Online discussion also focused on whether scheduling conflicts or late planning were responsible for the limited event, although neither YG Entertainment nor the members publicly addressed those claims. Several fans argued that preparations for such a major anniversary should have begun months in advance rather than days before the celebration.

The controversy comes as BLACKPINK marks 10 years since debuting in August 2016. Over the past decade, the quartet has become one of K-pop's biggest global acts, breaking streaming records, headlining major music festivals and completing multiple world tours.

That success only heightened expectations that the anniversary would be commemorated with a large-scale event involving all four members. Instead, what was intended as a celebration has become overshadowed by criticism over its scale, planning and communication.