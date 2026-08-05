A 26-year-old Japanese ENHYPEN fan known online as Mina has reportedly died by suicide in Seoul after days of intense online abuse linked to comments made by band member Ni-ki on a livestream. Police found her at her home in the early hours of 5 August, prompting renewed scrutiny of bullying within K‑pop fandoms and the role of social media in escalating disputes.

The incident has prompted debates about harmful behaviour in digital spaces, as Mina allegedly took her own life after facing days of harassment from fellow supporters over the ENHYPEN Japanese fan controversy mentioned in recent headlines. Viewers of her final broadcast reportedly contacted emergency services, but authorities arrived too late.

The controversy began after an ENHYPEN concert in late July, where Mina reportedly hoped member Sunoo would pass a sunflower prop to Ni-ki during the performance. She later faced further scrutiny over her interactions with the members at a fan signing event in the United States.

A Livestream Ignites Fandom Tensions

Shortly after the American tour dates wrapped up, Ni-ki hosted a broadcast on 31 July and expressed frustration over attendees who prioritised personal interactions over the concert experience. The idol stated that live venues are places where everyone can be happy, adding that it was 'disappointing to see individuals wanting attention strictly for themselves'.

Although the singer never identified anyone by name, members of the K-pop community quickly assumed the remarks were directed at Mina. She had recently posted photographs of her interactions with the members, making her a target for widespread criticism.

The incident has divided fans and sparked discussions among industry observers regarding the influence idols have over fan behaviour and the responsibilities of entertainment agencies.

In the days that followed, Mina faced a sustained barrage of digital abuse. She attempted to de-escalate the situation by issuing a lengthy public apology on her social media platforms.

She admitted that attending multiple exclusive events had caused her to blur the boundaries between herself and the artists, stating she felt deeply apologetic toward Sunoo and his supporters. She subsequently announced the closure of her popular fan page.

Escalating Bullying and the Cost of Devotion

Despite her public apology, the online harassment continued. Mina began sharing screenshots of the messages she was receiving from strangers on Instagram.

One anonymous user demanded she 'graduate from being a fan', calling her behaviour sickening and accusing her of acting superior. In a final text overlay, Mina asked why she had to endure such cruelty from strangers.

Little is known about her private life outside her dedication to the musical group. She was reportedly a recent university graduate who earned roughly £530,000 ($680,000) annually as a successful cabaret hostess in Japan. She dedicated a majority of her disposable income to attending ENHYPEN's international events.

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Cyrus Ng, a researcher specialising in Korean pop culture, told reporters that the competition for an idol's limited attention often fuels conflicts within these dedicated fan bases. He explained that when supporters perceive others as crossing unwritten social boundaries, collective criticism can develop into coordinated public shaming.

He warned that social media platforms and entertainment agencies must establish clearer safety measures. 'Without proper industry guidance, these highly engaged communities risk becoming dangerously toxic,' he noted.

The Seoul Yongsan Police Station is maintaining its investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death.