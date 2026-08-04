Ariana Grande's latest social media posts have reignited an emotional online debate, with some critics accusing the pop superstar of continuing to highlight her increasingly thin appearance despite years of public concern.

The backlash follows the release of her new music video for 'Petal' and comes just as the singer announced she plans to step back from public visibility after completing her current tour, saying she has endured 'endless, ongoing public scrutiny'.

Ariana Grande New Music Video

The latest criticism erupted after Grande shared behind the scenes images promoting her new album and the 'Petal' music video.

Rather than focusing on the music itself, many social media users once again turned their attention to the singer's appearance.

One viral post argued that the discussion extended beyond Grande herself, writing, 'When you all will realize that they don't talk for her but for millions of teenager and young adults impressionable who think this body is normal and the beauty standard and who are susceptible to starve themselves to look like her?'

When you all will realize that they don’t talk for her but for millions of teenager and young adults impressionable who think this body is normal and the beauty standard and who are susceptible to starve themselves to look like her ? https://t.co/X6HoUetQFH — ℓ ☽̶☾ 🍉 (@btn1kk) August 2, 2026

Another user was far harsher, claiming, 'I want to be sympathetic but she knows exactly what she's doing. She's seen the response to the video, she knows what people are thinking, how concerned people are, but she's posting BTS shots anyway. She knows and she doesn't care.'

I want to be sympathetic but she knows exactly what she's doing. She's seen the response to the video, she knows what people are thinking, how concerned people are, but she's posting BTS shots anyway. She knows and she doesn't care. — MaЯy • ༺击༻ (@MaryfulOfGhosts) August 3, 2026

Another widely shared comment described Grande as looking like 'a horror movie character', reflecting the increasingly hostile tone that has spread across social media in recent days.

Supporters, however, strongly defended the singer, arguing that nobody has the right to publicly judge another person's body or speculate about their health.

Grande Has Repeatedly Asked Fans To Stop Commenting

The renewed debate comes despite Grande making repeated appeals over recent years for people to stop discussing her body.

In a TikTok video posted three years ago, the singer explained there are 'many different ways to look healthy and beautiful'. She also revealed that photographs many fans believed showed her at her healthiest were actually taken during one of the lowest periods of her life.

Grande has previously described constant public commentary about her appearance as 'dangerous', explaining that she has lived under public scrutiny since her teenage years.

During the promotional tour for 'Wicked', she reflected on growing up in the spotlight.

'I've been doing this in front of the public since I was 16 or 17,' she said. 'I've heard every version of what's wrong with me.'

She added that it is difficult to protect herself from constant criticism surrounding her appearance.

Petal Reflects the Pressure of Constant Judgement

The latest controversy coincides with the release of Grande's eighth studio album and its title track, 'Petal'.

The music video tells the story of an aspiring performer repeatedly criticised by talent scouts who dismiss her appearance and tell her they miss 'the way you used to be'.

Grande has described the album as being written from 'unfiltered rage', with many fans believing the project explores the emotional toll of fame and relentless public judgement.

Ironically, while the video's central message focuses on impossible beauty standards and criticism, much of the online conversation quickly shifted away from the music and back to Grande's physical appearance.