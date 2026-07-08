Fresh speculation about BLACKPINK member Lisa's appearance has emerged after new photographs from a Shiseido event went viral, with some social media users questioning whether her facial features appear different.

Some fans pointed to perceived changes in the singer's nose, while others argued that make-up, lighting, camera angles and styling could explain any differences seen in the images.

Lisa has not publicly addressed the speculation, and neither she nor her representatives have confirmed that she has undergone any cosmetic procedures.

Lisa's Shiseido Event Photos Spark Online Speculation

Images and videos from Lisa's appearance at an event for the Japanese beauty brand Shiseido quickly spread across social media.

Close-up photographs became the focus of comparisons, with some users placing the new images alongside older photographs and discussing what they believed were changes in her facial features.

While some commenters speculated about possible cosmetic changes, others suggested professional makeup, styling choices and photography techniques could influence how celebrities appear in images.

The discussion gained traction as viewers debated whether the differences they noticed were linked to cosmetic procedures or other factors, with no confirmation from Lisa regarding the claims.

Fans Debate Lisa's Appearance After Viral Photos

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The Lisa fans reaction continued after YouTube users shared mixed opinions about the singer's latest appearance.

Some commenters questioned whether Lisa's look had changed, with one user writing, 'There's no way aging changes your nose in just one week.'

Another added, 'But to be honest her nose really look different suddenly I also noticed it in FIFA.'

Others pushed back against the speculation and argued that Lisa's personal choices should not become a subject of criticism. One commenter wrote, 'I mean her nose did change, it's quite obvious, but why are we making it a big deal? Let her do what she wants.'

Some users directly claimed the singer had undergone cosmetic procedures, with one writing, 'She did have surgery...period,' while another commented, 'Dude... maturity is realising Lisa has done many surgeries but Blinks are allergic to facts.'

The discussion highlighted how closely Lisa's appearance is analysed by viewers online, with some fans defending the singer and others continuing to speculate about possible changes. The claims remain unverified.

Shiseido Partnership Brings Attention to Her Look

Lisa's role in the beauty industry has strengthened her influence beyond music, making her appearances at major brand events closely followed by fans.

Through her position as a Lisa beauty ambassador, the singer has become associated with international beauty campaigns and fashion trends.

Her Shiseido appearance placed further focus on her styling and beauty choices, with images from the event generating reactions across online platforms.

Global Career Continues Beyond Viral Discussions

The renewed online speculation comes as Lisa continues to build her career beyond BLACKPINK's global success.

As one of BLACKPINK's most recognisable members, Lisa has gained worldwide recognition through music releases, performances, fashion projects and international partnerships.

Her public appearances and brand collaborations continue to attract attention from fans and entertainment audiences around the world.