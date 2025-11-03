When Formula One star Charles Leclerc slipped a dazzling oval-cut diamond onto Alexandra Saint Mleux's finger, the internet erupted with comparisons to Taylor Swift's newly revealed engagement ring.

Both are rare, exquisitely designed and worth a small fortune, yet fans say Alexandra's sleek, modern sparkler may have stolen the spotlight.

Inside Alexandra Saint Mleux's £410,000 Engagement Ring

Jewellery experts have been quick to dissect the details of Alexandra's breathtaking ring, and it is easy to see why. The show-stopping piece features a striking oval-cut diamond set on a platinum pavé band, a style praised for its understated elegance and contemporary charm.

Laura Taylor, of Lorel Diamonds, described the ring as 'a gorgeous oval-cut diamond between five and six carats, set in a refined platinum pavé band that enhances its brilliance without distraction'. The craftsmanship, she added, 'suggests exceptional clarity and quality'.

Toya, founder of Lindelli Jewellery, agreed that the ring 'is timeless in proportion and execution', estimating its value at over $525,000 (£410,000).

'The design is timeless and refined, with a softly elongated oval that captures maximum light while maintaining a balanced, elegant profile,' she explained.

Oval-cut diamonds have become the preferred choice for brides seeking something both classic and modern, and Alexandra's ring captures that balance perfectly.

Its minimalist style and impressive size have made it one of the most talked-about celebrity engagement rings of 2025, a fitting symbol for one of F1's most glamorous couples.

Fans Compare Alexandra's Ring to Taylor Swift's

It did not take long for fans to draw comparisons between Alexandra's sparkling diamond and Taylor Swift's engagement ring.

The pop superstar's ring from NFL star Travis Kelce is reported to feature an 8-carat Old Mine Brilliant Cut diamond set in yellow gold, a nod to vintage romance and antique craftsmanship.

By contrast, Alexandra's modern oval-cut design exudes a contemporary European flair, reflecting Monaco's taste for sleek sophistication. Despite their stylistic differences, both pieces share one striking trait: timeless elegance.

Online fans have been quick to debate which ring reigns supreme, with many declaring Alexandra's the ultimate blend of luxury and restraint.

While Swift's ring evokes old-world glamour, Saint Mleux's design embodies the understated chic of the Riviera elite.

Leclerc and Saint Mleux's Love Story

Leclerc and Saint Mleux first sparked romance rumours in early 2023 when she was spotted at Paris Fashion Week. The art history graduate has since become a regular fixture at F1 paddocks and luxury events, earning admiration for her minimalist wardrobe and poised demeanour.

Her Instagram following has skyrocketed, with fans captivated by her effortless blend of Monégasque glamour and Parisian cool.

Now, with her engagement to one of Formula One's most admired drivers, Alexandra Saint Mleux has stepped firmly into the global spotlight. And with that dazzling £410,000 ($525,000) diamond ring, she has ensured that her name will shine just as brightly as the stone on her finger.