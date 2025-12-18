Nikki Bella has spent much of the past year quietly rebuilding her life. Now, a handful of Instagram clips and a cheeky WWE moment have thrust her straight back into the spotlight.

The WWE Hall of Famer, 42, is at the centre of viral speculation linking her to Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean, 22, after fans spotted her inside his locker room during a recent NFL weekend.

Neither Bella, who is professionally known as Nikki Garcia, nor DeJean has confirmed a relationship. Still, the imagery, timing, and a pointed on-air tease have combined to ignite a full-blown social media debate that shows no sign of cooling.

Viral Locker Room Moment Fuels Rumours

The speculation began after Bella shared a short Instagram vlog from her trip to Philadelphia, where she was attending the Monday Night RAW alongside fellow wrestling star Cody Rhodes. Rhodes, who 'finished his story' by winning the WWE Championship at the same stadium during WrestleMania 40, was seen bundled up in 27-degree weather alongside Bella as they cheered 'Fly Eagles Fly' from the sidelines.

Among the clips was a smiling snapshot taken at DeJean's locker inside Lincoln Financial Field, followed by images of the pair celebrating together later that evening. Access to NFL locker rooms is tightly controlled, and celebrities are rarely photographed there unless invited by players, a detail fans quickly seized upon.

The buzz intensified when WWE star Grayson Waller jokingly claimed DeJean attended the show because he wanted to see Bella. The moment, though clearly tongue-in-cheek, sent the rumour mill into overdrive.

Social media users began 'shipping' the pair, while others questioned whether the interaction was anything more than a friendly crossover between sports worlds.

While neither party has confirmed a romantic connection, the 20-year age gap has become a focal point of discussion across entertainment platforms.

The Aftermath of a Turbulent Divorce

The timing of these rumours is particularly sensitive given Bella's recent legal battles. The former Total Bellas star finalised her divorce from Artem Chigvintsev in May 2025, following a distressing domestic incident at their Napa Valley home that saw the couple granted mutual protective orders before charges were eventually dropped.

Since the settlement, which saw Bella pay a reported $200,000 lump sum and $3,500 monthly child support for their 4-year-old son, Matteo, she has been vocal about her focus on 'self-care' and healing. On her 'Nikki & Brie Show' podcast, Bella described the payout as a 'steal' considering her business empire, noting that the judge told her to be 'proud' that she had built enough wealth for a man to seek a piece of it. In recent interviews, the 42-year-old admitted that the transition to co-parenting was 'incredibly tough' and that she had been 'dating herself' throughout much of 2025.

Cooper DeJean: The Rising NFL Star

On the other side of the speculation is Cooper DeJean, a rookie cornerback who has quickly become a fan favourite in Philadelphia. At just 22 years old, DeJean is considered one of the NFL's brightest young defensive prospects.

His interaction with Bella, including 'liking' her Instagram post, has introduced him to a demographic far removed from the typical NFL Sunday audience. While DeJean was previously in a relationship with college sweetheart and influencer Steph Wilfawn, fans have noted that Wilfawn recently posted solo photos from a trip to Mexico, suggesting the pair have quietly split. The spectacle of a world-famous WWE legend appearing at a rookie's locker room has led many Eagles fans to joke that DeJean is 'the chosen one,' having caught the eye of one of the industry's most successful women.

A Modern Celebrity Dating Debate

The debate surrounding Bella and DeJean highlights the lingering double standards regarding age gaps in Hollywood relationships. While male celebrities frequently date women 20 or 30 years their junior with little commentary, Bella's potential interest in a younger man has drawn both applause for her 'empowerment' and criticism from more traditional quarters.

Ultimately, whether the pair are dating or shared a celebratory drink after a win, the incident underscores the power of a single Instagram post in the age of digital celebrity.

For now, the 'Eagles WAG' rumours remain purely speculative. However, with Bella's recent return to the ring on Monday Night RAW, where Raquel Rodriguez recently attacked her during a promo, every move she makes will be dissected as she continues to navigate her life after divorce.