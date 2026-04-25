The public image of a high-profile romance often masks the complexities of private disagreements. For Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson, a relationship that recently appeared solid has been thrust into the spotlight following a series of pointed accusations.

The rapper recently took to social media to share her grievances against her beau, seemingly accusing him of cheating. The cryptic post on her Instagram Story has sparked widespread speculation about the couple's future.

Megan Accuses Klay Thompson of Cheating

Megan Thee Stallion shared a candid message on her Instagram Story detailing her frustrations with her athlete boyfriend. Apparently, she questioned Thompson for allegedly being unsure of being 'monogamous' in their relationship.

Read more Kim Kardashian Allegedly 'Playing an Amateur Game' in 'Textbook Showmance' With Lewis Hamilton Amid 'Moving In' Rumours Kim Kardashian Allegedly 'Playing an Amateur Game' in 'Textbook Showmance' With Lewis Hamilton Amid 'Moving In' Rumours

'Cheating, had me around your whole family playing house... got "cold feet" Holding you down through all your HORRIBLE mood swings and treatment towards me during your basketball season now you don't know if you can be "monogamous"????' the 'Savage' singer wrote. 'b***h I need a REAL break after this one .. bye yall.'

The post appears to cast shade on Thompson's commitment and personal conduct amid their dating status. By addressing these issues publicly, the rapper has called into question Thompson's loyalty. She explicitly highlighted the emotional labour of supporting a partner during a high-pressure season, only to face uncertainty regarding exclusivity.

The allegations have prompted a variety of responses across social media platforms. Some fans expressed genuine shock, noting that the Dallas Mavericks guard had maintained a reputation as a 'sweet boy'. One user remarked that 'you NEVER know what's somebody's going through until everything comes to light. This is so unexpected and heartbreaking.'

Others have remained sceptical of the public nature of the dispute. Some commentators suggested the timing might coincide with upcoming professional projects, with one individual calling it Megan's 'outdated PR,' and predicting that 'She's about to drop a new music.'

Some believe the matter should have remained private. One suggested that the Grammy winner should have just called her boyfriend instead of posting her grievances on the Internet.

Megan Thee Stallion seemingly accuses Klay Thompson of cheating in new Instagram story:



“Cheating, had me around your whole family playing house...

got “cold feet”

Holding you down through all your HORRIBLE mood swings and treatment towards me during your basketball season now… pic.twitter.com/FWw5FaAbJf — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 25, 2026

She's about to drop a new music, I don't have time for this outdated pr. — Dua❤️ Tobi (@_DrTobi) April 25, 2026

Everytime it turns sour they run to the internet,

b!tch you has his phone number call him and say it to him, the internet don’t freaking care about none of that, except you just creating content. — the_ceo (@the_ceo99) April 25, 2026

Klay Thompson Cheating Rumours

This isn't the first time the former Golden State Warriors player was accused of cheating. One netizen shared a blind item submitted to Deuxmoi about an A-list athlete 'carrying a flip phone' while in 'high-profile relationships to control his obsessive Instagram urges.' The athlete allegedly used his brother's account to keep tabs on his 'potential hookups.'

One comment claimed it was Thompson. He reportedly owned a flip phone while dating Laura Harrier and 'he cheated anyway.' The commenter added that Thompson's older brother 'follows all of Klay's girls and even invites them to vacations and parties for him.' The netizen claimed that one IG model 'exposed his diary' and concluded that Thompson is 'no good.'

He’s going to HELL omg pic.twitter.com/vjbAL1STrQ — Sweetenermatcha 🍉 (@SweetenerMatcha) April 25, 2026

Megan Thee Stallion's Alleged Infidelity

There was also a viral claim suggesting that Megan Thee Stallion had been unfaithful and had cheated on Thompson with one of his Dallas Mavericks teammates. A post making the rounds on social media appeared to show Thompson accusing his girlfriend of cheating with his teammate.

The post was later debunked. The video was fabricated or taken out of context to generate engagement. The original footage came from a 2024 interview in which Thompson discussed the emotional toll of leaving the Warriors, and was edited to support the cheating narrative.

Klay Thompson posted a very emotional video revealing that he caught his girlfriend Megan The Stallion cheating on him with his own teammate while he was at practice 3 times 😳



"I still gotta pay her 400k a month from a contract I signed just to date her"

"Free Tory Lanez" pic.twitter.com/4vsJMHApLb — Obsrvate (@obsrvate) March 19, 2026

Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson's Relationship Timeline

The pair first confirmed their romantic involvement during a high-profile appearance in late 2024. They made their official red carpet debut at the inaugural Pete and Thomas Foundation Gala, an event dedicated to community outreach and charitable work. In the evening, the couple appeared united, socialising with guests and supporting the foundation's mission to provide resources to under-served populations. Observers noted their chemistry at the time, which seemed to signal a serious commitment following months of private dating.

Megan Thee Stallion also gushed over her beau when recounting the first time they met, saying it was 'such a meet cute'. When asked about her favourite thing about Thompson, the singer said, 'He's the nicest person I've ever met in my life.'

She echoed the same sentiment when she reflected on their relationship with Page Six. 'This is my first relationship where I've ever been with somebody who's genuinely a nice person, and he makes me genuinely happy,' the 'Savage' hitmaker said.

Thompson also defended his girlfriend when retired NBA player Jason Williams seemingly accused Megan of his troubles on the court. 'It only takes one p***y to drag a battleship across a desert,' Williams said on the 'Hoopin' N Hollerin'' podcast.

'Referring to my GF as a 'p***y' is so disgusting and disturbing. Especially from someone who played in the NBA,' Thompson wrote in the comment section. 'How would yall feel if I referred to your wives in such a way. Do better fellas. Very disappointing.'

The transition from public harmony to the current state of conflict has been rapid, leaving many wondering whether the relationship can survive these public grievances. Neither party has issued a formal press statement beyond social media activity, leaving the status of their relationship in uncertainty.