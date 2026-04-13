Sydney Sweeney is facing backlash after a teaser for Euphoria season three showed her character, Cassie Howard, in a baby-like outfit while filming sexual content. The moment, featured in the latest HBO preview, has viewers accusing the production of crossing a line.

The reaction comes after the latest trailer for the long-awaited third season of Euphoria was released ahead of its premiere, offering brief but striking glimpses of the returning characters. The series, created by Sam Levinson, first premiered in 2019 and quickly became one of HBO's most talked-about dramas, known for its intense storytelling and stylised portrayal of teenage life.

In case it's been a while since the last season aired, the show follows a group of high school students navigating addiction, relationships, identity, and trauma. While it has earned praise for performances, particularly from Zendaya, it has also faced ongoing criticism for its explicit content and often controversial storytelling choices.

Fans Said *That* Scene is 'Crossing The Line'

The new footage shows Sydney Sweeney's character Cassie in what appears to be a staged content shoot for an adult platform storyline. In the clip, she is seen sitting on a sofa wearing pigtails, a dummy in her mouth, and styled in a way that many viewers interpreted as infantilised. She is also shown in a sheer outfit as part of the same sequence.

Cassie, who is now engaged to Nate, played by Jacob Elordi, appears to be exploring online content creation as part of her storyline in the new season. At one point in the teaser, she remarks to a friend that 'if more people knew me, I would be huge.'

Some viewers called the scene 'vulgar' and 'disturbing', arguing it pushed the show into unnecessarily provocative territory. One viewer wrote online that the scene felt like a 'line has been crossed', while another said it was 'just uncomfortable to watch'. Calls for a boycott also began circulating across social platforms, with critics targeting both the writing and the direction of the storyline.

But sme fans wanted to give the series the benefit of the doubt, saying the scene may have been intended as social commentary on online sexualisation or whether it simply uses shock value without a clear purpose. Nothing has been confirmed by HBO beyond the teaser footage, so interpretations remain speculative.

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Fans Question Creative Direction

The controversy adds to a long-running pattern for Euphoria, which has frequently divided audiences since its debut. While praised for its cinematography and performances, it has also been repeatedly criticised for graphic content involving sex, drugs, and violence.

Earlier seasons featured similarly controversial moments involving Cassie and other characters, including scenes that viewers described as excessive or uncomfortable. The show's depiction of teenage life has often been defended by its creators as intentionally unfiltered, though that explanation has not eased concerns among critics.

Sweeney herself has previously addressed the nature of filming explicit scenes in the series, noting in past interviews that she has pushed back on certain moments she felt were unnecessary for the character. However, she has also spoken about trusting the creative process and the direction of the show.

Sweeney's Euphoria Return Divides Audiences Ahead Of S3

In the season's time jump, Cassie is no longer a high school student but a young adult living in suburbia with Nate. The pair is engaged, and on the surface appears to be building a conventional life together. But beneath that veneer, her arc takes a darker turn. Multiple scenes in the trailer show Cassie creating explicit content for online platforms, including material that strongly resembles cam-style or OnlyFans-type work, often framed in deliberately provocative, performative poses that blur the line between performance and exploitation.

Fans said this current direction continues a long-running pattern in Euphoria of pushing Cassie's character into emotionally unstable territory tied to validation and male attention. Earlier seasons already charted her dependence on relationships for self-worth, particularly her destructive involvement with Nate.

The new season appears to escalate that trajectory into adulthood, where intimacy is no longer confined to school drama but becomes monetised and publicly consumed.

Sweeney has not publicly commented on the new scenes at the time of writing, and HBO has not issued additional clarification beyond standard promotional material.