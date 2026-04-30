Bonnie Blue will not be going to jail over a public decency case in London after prosecutors dropped a charge of 'outraging public decency' linked to an alleged sex act outside the Indonesian embassy. The Crown Prosecution Service confirmed the decision this week. The 26 year old adult content creator, whose real name is Tia Billinger, had been due to appear before magistrates after being accused of 'simulating a sex act' in Westminster last December.

The case centred on an alleged stunt on Great Peter Street, outside the Indonesian embassy in London, shortly after Bonnie returned from Bali. She had flown back to the UK on the same day she was arrested on the island and later banned from returning for ten years, following claims she filmed a sex game with 17 male tourists that officials feared could cause 'public unrest'.

Why The Bonnie Blue Public Decency Case Collapsed

The charge appeared to be heading towards a hearing when Bonnie was listed to appear before magistrates last week. That appearance was then pushed into May, with prosecutors saying they needed more time to review the file.

The Crown Prosecution Service later reassessed whether the allegation met its usual tests on evidence and public interest. Speaking to the Daily Star, a CPS spokesperson set out the conclusion in neutral terms.

'We have a duty to keep all live cases under review and, following a further review of this case, we concluded there was not a realistic prospect of securing a conviction,' the spokesperson said.

In practical terms, that brings the London proceedings to an end. The CPS did not say whether the problem lay in witness evidence, the legal threshold for 'outraging public decency', or the likelihood that a court would treat the incident as criminal rather than merely exhibitionist. There has been no separate comment from the Metropolitan Police in the reporting cited here, and no fuller independent description of what allegedly happened outside the embassy beyond the claim that she 'simulated a sex act'.

No lesser or alternative charge has been indicated over the same incident. For now, Bonnie Blue's London legal trouble appears to be over unless significant new evidence emerges.

From Bali 'Bangbus' Raid To A London Embassy Stunt

The dropped London case is only one chapter in what has become a rolling saga around Bonnie Blue's work and public persona.

In December, she was detained in Bali during what she advertised as a 'bangbus tour' of the island. Local police raided a studio villa during filming and arrested her alongside two British men and an Australian man on suspicion of producing pornographic content.

Indonesian authorities claimed she had taken part in a sex game with 17 male tourists, an event they said risked triggering 'public unrest' in a conservative, majority Muslim province. Officers reportedly seized a haul from the villa including condoms, lubricant, flash drives, two sheets of Viagra and nine ink necklaces.

Despite the dramatic arrest, she was ultimately cleared of producing pornographic material. Instead, she was fined the equivalent of £9 for a traffic offence and deported for breaching the terms of her tourist visa by working. She was also banned from returning to Bali for ten years.

That pattern has followed her elsewhere. Bonnie, from Stapleford in Nottinghamshire, previously used a bus of the same name to tour universities, seeking, in her own branding, 'barely legal' teens to appear in content. A plan to repeat the model in Australia last year reportedly collapsed when her tourist visa was cancelled before filming began.

A Persona Built On Shock

Even by the standards of the adult industry, Bonnie Blue has built a brand around provocation.

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In January 2025, she claimed to have had sex with 1,057 men in 12 hours as part of a world record bid. That figure has not been independently verified in the reporting cited here, but the claim generated exactly the kind of headlines she appears to court. Earlier this year, she also sparked backlash by announcing she was pregnant before later suggesting it had been a publicity stunt.

The now dropped London charge fit neatly into that pattern: a sexualised stunt, framed as content, staged outside a highly symbolic diplomatic site. What the CPS decision shows, however, is that not every outrageous act crosses into territory prosecutors are willing to test in court.

For those who want tougher enforcement around public sexual behaviour, the collapse of the case will look like a missed chance to draw a clearer line. For those wary of criminalising shock driven performance, it may look more like recognition that prosecution is a blunt tool against someone who has built a career on staying close to the legal edge.

Either way, Bonnie Blue leaves this particular clash with the criminal justice system without a conviction, still banned from Bali and still trading on the notoriety that brought her police attention in the first place.