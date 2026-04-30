The future of KATSEYE as a six-member group has been thrown into fresh uncertainty following explosive revelations regarding Manon Bannerman's absence. While Manon has been away from group activities since February, fears that she may not return reached fever pitch this week after shocking 'tea' regarding her status in the group was spilled on the Just Trish Podcast.

In multiple episodes, hosts Trisha Paytas and Oscar Gracey cited influencer Harry Daniels as the source of the information, leading to immediate repercussions within the group's inner circle.

Following the revelation, members Lara Raj and Megan Skiendiel, who is a close friend of Daniels, have seemingly cut ties with the influencer by unfollowing him on Instagram. This digital fallout has ignited further speculation that the leaked information may be accurate, while simultaneously drawing backlash from fans who accuse Daniels of betraying the members' trust.

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Podcast Revelations About Manon

While the official stance from HYBE x Geffen remains that Manon is on a temporary break for health reasons, the podcast discussion suggests a more permanent departure. In episodes released this April, Paytas stated that Manon was 'not coming back', a claim she attributed to Daniels' off-camera insights.

In the 21 April episode, Gracey mentions Daniels 'gave us so much tea, too. We can't even repeat it, I guess. But finding out the Katseye tea with Manon, I feel like...so relieved.' Paytas said that Daniels 'has so many inside teas,' a comment that ignited the speculation about Manon's departure from the group.

In another episode, aired on 23 April, Gracey tried to clarify his statement about Manon, noting that fans had interpreted his comments as confirmation of Manon's return. 'I don't know if she's going to come back. I don't know the fate. Harry doesn't even know that tea,' he said.

However, Paytas interjected, 'No, she's not coming back. Well, we know from Harry,' adding that Daniels framed the story like Manon is 'out' of the group. She added, 'He's telling everyone. Tana's like, "He told me. We were in a corner at a birthday party".'

Following these episodes, on 26 April, Daniels released an episode of his podcast Chronically Online with Harry Daniels, where he said he had a 'huge fallout with all my friends'.

Gracey responded, 'You and Manon can talk about it.' Daniels then went on to share that he saw Manon at Coachella and that the KATSEYE member is 'sad that she couldn't perform with the girls, which is understandable'. He clarified that he is unsure whether 'she could not' or 'did not want' to perform.

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Megan and Lara Cut Ties

Following these revelations, eagle-eyed fans have noticed that KATSEYE members Lara and Megan have unfollowed Daniels on Instagram. The move was widely interpreted as a direct response to the podcast. Furthermore, the fandom viewed this as a protective measure for the group's privacy.

Drama with Megan

In the wake of the digital fallout, Daniels ignited further backlash after he posted a series of private photographs of himself and Megan. He tagged Megan's private or 'finsta' (fake Instagram) account in the post, accompanied by a caption stating 'lets work it out on the remix'. Although the tag to the private account was later removed, screenshots began circulating online immediately, and the entire post was eventually deleted.

I’m not no Katseye defender but leaking a celebrities finsta over an unfollow might be the most embarrassing thing ever pic.twitter.com/n0IOgv3T8i — luc (@ludanshi) April 29, 2026

The incident has left fans outraged, with many arguing that the move was a calculated retaliation for the unfollows. Beyond the leaking of the group's private dynamics and the speculation regarding Manon's place in the group, the consensus among the fandom is that Daniels has committed a significant breach of trust.

As reported by PopRant, the act of tagging a private account has been widely condemned by followers who believe the influencer has prioritised viral 'tea' over the personal safety and privacy of his former friends.