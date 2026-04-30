Lisa Kudrow has accused the male writers of Friends of subjecting the cast to cruel insults and openly discussing sexual fantasies about her female co-stars. The 62-year-old actress, who played the free-spirited Phoebe Buffay across the show's 10-season run, made the claims in an interview with The Times of London published last week. She described the writers' room as a place of 'mean stuff' and 'brutal' pressure during the making of the NBC sitcom.

According to Kudrow, the writing staff, which was mostly men, would reprimand the cast harshly if lines were forgotten or jokes failed to land in front of a live studio audience of 400. She also detailed how the male writers would stay up late discussing their sexual fantasies about Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox.

Inside the High-Pressure Writers' Room

In a Times of London interview Kudrow explained that there was 'mean stuff going on behind the scenes'. The environment was particularly intense during live recordings. 'Don't forget we were recording in front of a live audience of 400, and if you messed up one of these writers' lines or it didn't get the perfect response, they could be like, "Can't the b**** f******* read? She's not even trying. She f***** up my line,''' Kudrow recalled in the interview.

Despite the harsh words, Kudrow took a measured approach. She acknowledged that the writers were often working late to refine the scripts. Her attitude was to let the comments slide because they were made behind her back.

The Revelations About Sexual Fantasies

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More surprising to many fans were Kudrow's disclosures about the late-night conversations in the writers' room. 'The guys would be up late discussing their sexual fantasies about Jennifer and Courteney,' she said, referring to her co-stars Aniston and Cox.

The actress alluded to a past sexual harassment lawsuit filed by a former writers' assistant, Amaani Lyle, who claimed the team had made explicit comments about the female cast members. Although that case did not succeed in court, Kudrow's comments appear to confirm that such talk was not uncommon in the predominantly male environment. Kudrow stressed she was not overly concerned by off-camera talk.

The comments, first reported last week, have drawn widespread attention. Friends, which ran from 1994 to 2004 and remains hugely popular on streaming platforms, has long been seen as a comfort watch, but Kudrow's account suggests a more complex reality behind the laughter. The revelations have reignited debate about television workplace culture.

Context From a Past Era

The sitcom Friends was broadcast between 1994 and 2004, an era when television production norms differed significantly from today. Kudrow's revelations offer a candid insight into the creative pressures behind the comedy. Industry observers have pointed out that while the on-screen friendships between the six main characters became a defining element of the show, the off-screen dynamics in the writers' room involved a high-stress, male-dominated space.

The intensity helped craft sharp humour, though it may feel uncomfortable today.The New York Post highlighted Kudrow's comments in an Instagram post this week, drawing attention to the 'mean' and 'brutal' behaviour she described.

As the series continues to attract new viewers on streaming services more than 20 years after the series finale, Kudrow's reflections provide a nuanced perspective on the show's legacy. The actress has often expressed her fondness for the series and her co-stars.