Katie Price Sparks Backlash After Promoting CBD in Dubai — Despite UAE Ban on Cannabis Products
Controversy arises as Katie Price promotes CBD oil in Dubai, sparking debate over legal implications
Katie Price has drawn criticism online after promoting a CBD product while staying in Dubai, where laws around cannabis-derived substances are strict. The 47-year-old shared a video on Instagram on 27 April in which she discussed using CBD oil to help with sleep and offered followers a discount code.
In the footage, Price explicitly mentioned her location, stating that while she enjoyed being in Dubai, she missed her regular CBD routine. She further claimed that the product was 'not drugs'.
There has been no public statement from Price or her representatives addressing the reaction. The response has largely come from social media users commenting on the post and the legal context in which it was filmed.
Online Reaction to the Post
Some users questioned whether promoting CBD while in Dubai was appropriate, given the country's strict regulations on cannabis-related products. Several comments suggested the content was 'risky' or 'ill-timed', while others criticised the frequency of promotional posts. One user wrote that the video 'puts me off buying the CBD', reflecting frustration with repeated advertising.
Other comments were more supportive, with some followers praising Price's appearance and engagement with fans.
Overall, the reaction highlighted a divide between those focused on the legal context of the post and others treating it as routine influencer content. No official action has been reported in connection with the video.
CBD Laws in the UAE
CBD products are widely available in the United Kingdom as food supplements. However, the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) advises that some products containing cannabinoids may be restricted in the UAE.
Official guidance notes that items such as skincare products or e-cigarette refills containing CBD oil can be illegal if they contain trace amounts of controlled substances. Travellers found in possession of such items may face confiscation or legal penalties.
Authorities in the UAE do not always distinguish between different cannabis-derived compounds in the same way as some Western jurisdictions. As a result, even products legally purchased in the UK may fall under stricter controls when brought into the country.
Previous Controversy Around CBD Claims
Price has previously faced scrutiny over her involvement in promoting CBD-related claims. In 2025, she shared posts referencing claims that CBD oil had been used in the treatment of a child's tumour.
Medical guidance in the UK does not support such claims. The NHS states that while some cannabis-based medicines may be prescribed in limited circumstances, there is no evidence that CBD products can cure cancer.
The NHS also advises that the quality and composition of over-the-counter CBD products can vary, and that they may interact with other medications.
Focus Remains on Legal Context
The situation highlights the challenges of promoting products across borders where regulations differ. While CBD is commonly sold in the UK, its legal status varies internationally and may be subject to strict controls.
At the time of writing, there is no confirmed evidence of legal action linked to Price's post. The discussion remains centred on the interpretation of local laws and the responsibilities of individuals creating content while abroad.
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