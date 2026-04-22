Rebel Wilson is facing a defamation lawsuit in Australia, where actress Charlotte MacInnes alleged on Monday 20 April that the Pitch Perfect star and director of The Deb damaged her reputation through Instagram posts about an alleged sexual harassment incident involving the film's producer.

The court case stems from Wilson's public claims about what she says MacInnes told her during the making of The Deb, Wilson's 2024 musical comedy film. Wilson, 46, has alleged that MacInnes was sexually harassed in 2023 by producer Amanda Ghost after the pair took a bath together in Sydney, and that the young actress later withdrew from making a complaint because she believed Ghost could help her career. MacInnes rejects that characterisation and is now asking a court to rule that Wilson's account is defamatory.

The Bath Incident at the Heart of the Case

After months of simmering tension around The Deb, Wilson's much-discussed directorial debut, Wilson has claimed that MacInnes confided in her following a 2023 incident at an apartment in Sydney, which allegedly took place after they swam at Bondi Beach, according to material outlined in court and reported by Page Six.

Wilson's version, as relayed in legal filings, is stark. Wilson has alleged that MacInnes told her she had been asked by Ghost to shower and bathe with her and that the experience left her uncomfortable. Wilson has further claimed that MacInnes initially treated the episode as a complaint, then later shifted her position.

MacInnes' camp paints a very different picture. Her barrister, Sue Chrysanthou, told the court that Ghost had developed cold urticaria, a condition where exposure to cold can trigger itchy welts, after the ocean swim and needed to warm up quickly. To that end, Chrysanthou said, the two women bathed together in the apartment, but Ghost remained clothed while MacInnes kept on her bathing suit.

According to Chrysanthou, the interaction was not sexual, not coercive, and not something MacInnes regarded as harassment. The suggestion that MacInnes later traded away a complaint for professional favours, she argued, is not only wrong but reputationally toxic in an industry already riddled with power imbalances.

Rebel Wilson is facing a major defamation lawsuit from Australian actress Charlotte MacInnes over a series of social media posts, overshadowing her directorial debut. pic.twitter.com/mUE7jpPf43 — 7NEWS Sydney (@7NewsSydney) April 20, 2026

Wilson Accused of 'Bullying' Over Instagram Posts

The defamation lawsuit turns heavily on what Wilson then did with her understanding of the story. In court, Chrysanthou accused Wilson of 'slagging' MacInnes online and called the director a 'bully' over a series of Instagram posts that, she said, misrepresented her client's actions and motives.

According to MacInnes, Wilson wrote on Instagram that the actress had retreated from her harassment allegations because Ghost offered her a record deal and a role in a live show. Those claims, if accepted by audiences as true, would mark MacInnes not only as someone entangled in a murky bath-time scenario but also as an ambitious performer willing to reverse a serious allegation for career gain.

Read more Rebel Wilson PR Team Accused of Plotting Smear Campaign Against Producer in Leaked Audio Rebel Wilson PR Team Accused of Plotting Smear Campaign Against Producer in Leaked Audio

Chrysanthou told the court that Wilson did not act as a principled whistleblower protecting a vulnerable young actress. Instead, she argued, Wilson raised MacInnes' alleged complaint as 'leverage' in a separate dispute with producers over budgets and contracts for The Deb. In that framing, MacInnes becomes collateral damage in a power struggle around the film, rather than the central figure in a safeguarding concern.

Wilson's legal team rejects that interpretation. Her barrister, Dauid Sibtain, set out what he described as the 'central issue for determination' in the case. The court, he argued, must decide whether MacInnes did, in fact, report to Wilson that she had been asked by Ghost to shower and bathe with her, whether she said the incident made her feel uncomfortable, and whether she later changed that story.

Laid out that way, Sibtain's argument is comparatively narrow. If Wilson can persuade the court that she accurately relayed what she was told, and that MacInnes did alter her account over time, the director's defence will rest on the classic defamation shield: that the core of what she said was substantially true.

MacInnes is betting that the court will see it differently. Her case leans on the idea that context matters, that a bath shared for health reasons, in swimwear, after a cold-triggered allergic reaction, is categorically not the same thing as the predatory scene implied by the shorthand of 'sexual harassment.'

Rebel Wilson is facing a major defamation lawsuit from Australian actress Charlotte MacInnes over a series of social media posts, overshadowing her directorial debut. pic.twitter.com/mUE7jpPf43 — 7NEWS Sydney (@7NewsSydney) April 20, 2026

Both women are staking more than their reputations in this standoff. For Wilson, The Deb was meant to mark a confident new stage of her career behind the camera. For Charlotte MacInnes, the project was supposed to be a breakthrough role rather than the setting of a courtroom drama about what she did, or did not, say to her director.

Nothing in court has been finally determined, and no judicial findings of fact have been made. All claims set out by either side remain allegations and should be treated with caution until the case concludes.