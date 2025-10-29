Boomtown has lifted the curtain on its 2026 edition, and it's shaping up to be one of the festival's most ambitious yet.

Under the banner 'Chapter 5: Radical Redesign', organisers on Tuesday revealed the first 40 acts who will light up the Matterley Estate in Winchester from 12 to 16 August 2026.

A Riot of Genres and Generations

From punk ska to pop, techno to trap, Boomtown's 2026 line-up is a kaleidoscope of sounds.

Leading the charge are Scissor Sisters, returning to the stage with their glitter-fuelled pop, alongside Belfast hip-hop rebels Kneecap and Camden icons Madness. Also joining the bill are dubstep superstar Skrillex, electronic innovators Four Tet and Faithless, German techno veterans Scooter, alt-pop powerhouse Ashnikko, reggae legend Shaggy and rapper-actress Eve.

Festival co-founder Luke Mitchell said organisers had set out to push musical boundaries.

'While bass music has dominated in recent years and will always be at our core, we're making a conscious move to keep Boomtown musically diverse and unpredictable,' he said.

FIRST WAVE OF ARTISTS! 💥



A true musical journey, dancing across every genre imaginable. New sounds, old favourites. This is Chapter Five: Radical Redesign.



Tickets go live on the 30th and 31st of October at 12pm. Sign up for early access via the ticket page of our website 🔗 pic.twitter.com/WSlzfe3dsN — Boomtown Festival (@BoomtownFair) October 28, 2025

Radical Redesign and a Greener Festival

Next year's Boomtown will not just sound different, it will look and feel different too.

The festival site at the South Downs National Park is undergoing a major rebuild after four years centred around the Downtown Area.

'By breaking what we know, we uncover new ways of being,' said Mitchell, promising a layout that offers 'more space to breathe'.

Among the standout upgrades is the Hydro XL, a vastly expanded version of last year's hydrogen-powered stage, the first of its kind at a major music festival.

Elsewhere, the Hilltop area reclaims its place as the beating heart of Boomtown, while the Lion's Den returns to its legendary Temple Valley amphitheatre setting.

Tickets Selling Fast

Organisers say half of all tickets are already gone. The next ticket drop opens 30 and 31 October at 12 noon, and fans are advised to act quickly.

Full details, including travel info, shuttle schedules from Winchester Station, and taxi drop-off points, are available on Boomtown's official website and via the Boomtown app.

Festival-goers arriving on opening day will again enjoy free Wednesday entry, and there is even a curated Spotify playlist to get fans in the mood.

Artists React: 'This One's Going to Be Special'

Performers have been quick to share their excitement.

Faithless' Sister Bliss said the group were thrilled to mark their 30th anniversary with their first-ever Boomtown appearance.

'We are beyond excited to make our debut at Boomtown to celebrate both our 30th anniversary and Chapter 5 of its extraordinary immersive world.'

Madness promised an even nuttier set than their last Boomtown outing in 2016, while Kneecap praised the festival's famously free-spirited crowd.

'If anyone knows of a better way to live, it's the sound citizens of Boomtown. This one's going to be special, see yis all there!'

With its radical redesign, sustainable vision and a line-up that bridges decades and genres, Boomtown 2026 is shaping up to be the UK's boldest festival of the summer.