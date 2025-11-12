Brad Pitt's long-term girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, is reportedly growing increasingly concerned about the impact of his prolonged legal dispute with ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

Sources close to the couple say de Ramon fears that Pitt's relentless focus on the battle over their former French estate, Château Miraval, could take a toll on both his emotional health and their relationship.

While Pitt has remained determined to protect his interests, friends claim that de Ramon is worried that the ongoing tension will make it difficult for them to maintain a sense of normalcy.

How Château Miraval Legal Battle is Affecting Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon

Insiders told Mandatory that de Ramon has observed how exhausted Pitt has become due to the drawn-out legal process. The source explains that while she admires his persistence, seeing him so consumed by the dispute is distressing.

Pitt's former marital property, the £133 million ($165 million) Château Miraval vineyard estate, has been at the centre of repeated court filings and ownership disagreements in his legal feud with Jolie.

De Ramon reportedly fears that the 'lingering mess' surrounding the estate is beginning to weigh heavily on their relationship despite appearances of unity at public events.

Friends say de Ramon has been noticing a distinct shift in Pitt's demeanour whenever the Miraval lawsuit comes up. 'He gets tense and on edge, almost like he's someone else. INess calls it his 'fight mode''.

The actor, normally warm and calm, becomes intensely focused and defensive during discussions related to the estate, which is difficult for de Ramon to watch. Those close to the pair suggest that she has urged Pitt to prioritise his mental health and the stability of their relationship while pursuing the lawsuit.

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon's Fresh Start in Hollywood Hills

Despite the tension, de Ramon recently moved into Pitt's Hollywood Hills home, which friends interpreted as a hopeful attempt to start fresh.

However, the actor's obsession with ensuring he does not 'lose' to Jolie reportedly continues to dominate much of his time. 'Brad keeps saying he won't let Angelina win', an insider said, explaining that de Ramon is beginning to question what winning even means if it comes at the expense of their peace and happiness.

Court disputes over high-value estates are known to be emotionally taxing, and the Miraval case against Hollywood's beloved actress is no exception. Those close to the pair say de Ramon, despite living together, is anxious that their relationship could suffer from prolonged stress, miscommunication, and emotional exhaustion.

Brangelina: Legal Battle Intensifies

Recent updates revealed that court filings from October 2025 allege that Jolie sold her stake in the estate to Russian billionaire Yuri Shefler in 2021, without consulting Pitt. This prompted claims that she breached his contractual and property rights. The actor's team insists the sale was 'unlawful and detrimental' to the brand.

Jolie's representatives, however, maintain that the transaction was legitimate under French corporate law.

In return, Pitt's team slaps a fresh $35 million (£27 million) lawsuit against the Maleficent actress for the violation and the ironclad NDA she reportedly signed to prevent her from speaking about past abuse. The lawsuit, added with media coverage of their ugly divorce, reportedly intensified Joli's stress, with sources revealing she is losing sleep over legal costs.

Needless to say, the ongoing lawsuit over the French estate is far from over.