The fairytale of 'Brangelina' may have ended nearly a decade ago, but the legal war between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie is proving to be a drama that rivals any Hollywood blockbuster.

Far from being simply a dispute over custody or division of assets, the fight has intensified into a high-stakes, multimillion-pound claim involving a breach of contract, a sprawling French vineyard, and shocking allegations of a proposed non-disclosure agreement (NDA) designed to enforce 'silence about his abuse.'

Just when it seemed the bitter, eight-year divorce saga was finalised in December 2024, Pitt has launched a fresh lawsuit demanding a staggering $35 million from his ex-wife, ensuring that this devastating, protracted battle is far from over.

The £35 Million Claim at the Heart of the Château Miraval Lawsuit

At the core of this escalating legal conflict is Château Miraval, the picturesque French winery that the A-list couple purchased together for $60 million in 2011. It was once a symbol of their unity, but it is now the central battleground for a fiercely contested commercial claim.

Pitt's legal team alleges that the actor has suffered immense financial detriment due to Jolie's decision to sell her stake in 2021 to Tenute del Mondo, the wine division of the Stoli Group. Pitt is suing his ex-wife for $35 million in damages, which he claims is 'for alleged harm to Miraval's ongoing operations.'

His legal argument hinges on the assertion that Jolie breached an alleged understanding that neither party would sell their portion of the estate without first offering the other a chance to buy them out.

Jolie, the star of Maleficent and Troy, has vehemently countered this claim, arguing that no such agreement was ever in place and filing a countersuit that accuses Pitt of 'waging a vindictive war against' her. The back-and-forth over evidence production reveals the enormous pressure on both sides.

In a November 2023 email submission, Jolie's lawyers starkly noted the scale of the claim, writing, 'The burdensome nature of any production is a matter of Mr. Pitt's own creation—he is suing Ms. Jolie for $35million in damages. As a result, he has to incur the expense of producing the documents that will show (or not show) those damages.'

The NDA: Unmasking Personal Misconduct in the Château Miraval Lawsuit

The fight over the winery has since pulled in far more damaging and personal elements than mere business disagreements. Jolie's legal position is that Pitt refused to buy her shares only because she would not agree to sign a highly restrictive non-disclosure agreement.

This proposed NDA, she claims, was 'designed to force her silence about his abuse and cover-up', in reference to the now infamous 2016 incident aboard a private plane that precipitated their sudden separation.

The exchange of correspondence between the legal teams has shone a spotlight on the issue of Pitt's 'personal misconduct.' In an earlier October 2023 email included in court filings, Jolie's lawyers directly referenced Pitt 'seeking ongoing damages for alleged harm to Miraval's ongoing operations, but also demanded documents relating to the alleged silencing attempt.

The lawyers stressed the essential nature of these communications, claiming 'Pitt's continuing refusals to produce documents relating to the reasons why he needed his four-year NDA covering his personal misconduct' meant the information was important 'to the heart of our case and must be produced'.

In a twist that demonstrates the complexity of the filing, Pitt's team maintains that less than six months before the controversial sale to the Stoli Group, Jolie's representatives had actually proposed a broad and mutual non-disparagement clause to the Fight Club star.

Ultimately, this battle is no longer just about financial assets; it is about narrative control and whose version of the truth—the abuse allegations or the breach of contract—will ultimately prevail in court.