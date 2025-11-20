Brad Pitt's lengthy legal dispute with ex-wife Angelina Jolie has entered its ninth year, reigniting speculation about how the ongoing courtroom battles might affect his personal life.

Recent tabloid reports have suggested that Pitt's girlfriend, jewellery executive Ines de Ramon, is 'concerned' or 'raising red flags' over the relentless litigation.

However, no reputable outlet, court filing or public statement supports this claim. Neither Pitt nor de Ramon has commented on such rumours, and available legal documents contain no reference to her involvement.

What remains factual is far more straightforward: Pitt and Jolie continue to navigate multiple unresolved legal matters stemming from their 2016 separation.

Nine Years Of Legal Disputes Rooted In 2016 Split

Pitt, 61, and Jolie, 50, announced their separation in 2016, setting off a series of interconnected legal cases that span custody issues, business disagreements and the high-value commercial dispute over Château Miraval.

Court filings accessible through US judicial databases show that the pair continue to contest ownership and management rights of the French estate, as well as the circumstances surrounding Jolie's decision to sell her stake to a third party.

Despite several rulings, procedural motions and corporate disclosures, numerous aspects of the Miraval case remain active. The complexity is typical of high-value international assets, particularly when entwined with a divorce involving minors, competing jurisdictions and overlapping commercial entities.

Notably, none of the filings mentions de Ramon, nor do they attribute any delays or strategic decisions to Pitt's current relationship.

No Verified Link Between Legal Battles And Pitt's Relationship

Pitt and Ines de Ramon were publicly linked for the first time in late 2022, though both have kept their relationship largely private. To date, no verified report, interview or legal document indicates that de Ramon is involved in Pitt's legal challenges or that she has expressed concern over the ongoing disputes.

Claims suggesting she is 'worried,' 'frustrated' or 'encouraging peace' originate solely from tabloid publications. These outlets do not provide verifiable sourcing and frequently rely on anonymous "insiders," making the allegations speculative at best.

Industry observers note that celebrity legal cases of this scale often attract unfounded commentary, particularly when intertwined with high-profile personal relationships.



Why High-Profile Legal Cases Drag On For Years

Legal experts have noted that protracted litigation is common in high-stakes commercial and family law disputes—especially when international properties, custody considerations, and multimillion-dollar business structures are involved. Miraval, a winery valued at hundreds of millions, is one such asset.

The combination of commercial arbitration, civil filings, appeals and cross-border corporate regulations can extend cases far beyond what the public might expect. The Pitt–Jolie proceedings are unusual only in their celebrity visibility, not in their duration.

Rumours Remain Unconfirmed As Legal Filings Continue

At present, the only verifiable elements here are:

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie remain engaged in ongoing legal proceedings. Pitt continues his relationship with Ines de Ramon. No credible evidence links de Ramon to the legal conflicts or suggests she has concerns over the litigation.

Until statements are made by the individuals involved—or substantiated by reputable media—claims of relationship strain should be treated strictly as speculation.