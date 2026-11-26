A German tourist has been called an 'idiot' online after a viral video showed him struggling to maintain his balance on a swaying suspension bridge in Chile's Torres del Paine National Park. Henry Thomas was caught battling powerful wind gusts during a seven-day hiking expedition.

The footage prompted criticism from X users, who questioned his judgement as the bridge rocked violently beneath him. What began as a challenging moment on a hiking expedition quickly became a talking point, with viewers divided over whether Thomas had simply been unlucky or had taken an unnecessary risk.

German Tourist Battles Violent Winds on Chile Suspension Bridge

The incident unfolded in Patagonia, southern Chile, where unpredictable weather can make outdoor adventures particularly challenging. Thomas was completing the famous O Circuit with his girlfriend when the couple encountered severe winds on an exposed suspension bridge. His girlfriend had crossed safely shortly before the gusts intensified, leaving Thomas to negotiate the unstable structure with his heavy backpack.

The footage, recorded by fellow hiker Martin Esteban Gonzalez Lopez, has since attracted attention online.

According to reports from Chilean media, Thomas was carrying a rucksack weighing approximately 18 kilograms when powerful gusts began pushing the narrow pedestrian bridge from side to side.

The footage shows him spreading his legs to maintain balance while gripping the bridge's supporting wire ropes with both hands. Each gust appears to challenge his footing, forcing him to brace himself against the structure's movement.

🇨🇱🇩🇪 German hiker caught in a nightmare on a bridge in Chile!



The tourist was desperately clinging to a suspension bridge as fierce wind gusts send it swinging from side to side.



Definitely not the adventure he signed up for...



Writer: Samuel pic.twitter.com/zmEFOP1Dpf — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) November 25, 2026

Thomas eventually managed to reach the other side of the bridge. According to Gonzalez Lopez, the structure subsequently rotated 180 degrees in the powerful winds while the hikers were underneath it.

The incident took place on the Guardas Bridge, a 52-metre-long crossing spanning a gorge approximately 45 metres deep. Gonzalez Lopez later said the structure rotated by 180 degrees after they had moved underneath it.

The location adds another dimension to the incident. Torres del Paine is among South America's best-known hiking destinations, attracting visitors undertaking demanding multi-day routes, including the O Circuit. However, Patagonia's unpredictable weather can quickly turn an otherwise manageable trail into a difficult undertaking.

X Users Call German Tourist an 'Idiot' Over Risky Decision

The footage prompted a wave of criticism on X, with several users arguing that Thomas should have reconsidered crossing once the wind became visibly dangerous.

One particularly blunt reaction read, 'Turn around, idiot. Recording for clicks.' A second user wrote, 'he's an idiot,' arguing that crossing a suspension bridge in such strong winds was as reckless as operating cranes or landing aircraft in dangerous crosswinds.

Another user appeared sympathetic initially but changed their mind after watching Thomas's movements. 'I was sympathetic until I saw those steps forward... everything after that was deserved,' the commenter wrote.

A fourth questioned the decision itself, saying, 'The tourist did not exercise good judgment. That should be the headline.'

Another described the attempt as a 'Stupid idea', arguing that the wind conditions were already apparent when the hikers arrived.

Not everyone focused exclusively on Thomas. One X user suggested the incident was being turned into online entertainment, writing that he had been filmed for attention and questioning whether the footage was genuine.

The criticism, however, centred largely on one question: why attempt a crossing when the conditions appear so difficult?

However, Thomas later explained to Chilean media that his girlfriend had crossed when the bridge was calm and the wind was not particularly strong. He said he would not have attempted the crossing had the conditions been as severe as they became afterwards.