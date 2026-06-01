Britney Spears has claimed people are still stealing from her closets, telling fans on Instagram late on Thursday 28 May that treasured coats and jewellery have vanished from her home in California just weeks after she left rehab. The pop star, 44, made the allegation in a late-night post that also mentioned wandering into her kitchen for midnight snacks and mourning a broken lamp she said her maid had accidentally thrown away.

The post landed after a turbulent few months for Britney Spears. In March, the 'Toxic' singer was arrested for driving under the influence in Ventura, California. She later checked into rehab, reportedly on a voluntary basis, but checked out a little over two weeks later rather than completing the 90-day stay many had expected. On 4 May, she pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of 'wet' reckless driving and received one year of informal probation and 30 hours of alcohol education classes, according to Page Six.

Britney Spears And The Late Night Kitchen Post

In her latest dispatch, Britney Spears did not film a video. Instead, she posted a screenshot of text to Instagram, in which her thoughts tumbled together in a way that fans have come to recognise.

'Ok I get its a fking broken lamp with shattered glass pieces put together somehow to create light... but I found myself wanting to go to the kitchen after years of not wanting to,' the message began.

She wrote that she had been 'excited to go to the kitchen in the middle of the night to eat [her] cereal or snacks', describing the simple act of picking at food after dark as 'one of a kind'. Spears said the lamp's glow had helped coax her back into that room.

'The light was so soft and not too bright it was the most peaceful feeling... it was in my kitchen for 3 months,' she continued. 'Unfortunately my maid accidentally threw it away as if it was a napkin.'

There is no independent confirmation of the lamp incident or what exactly happened to it, so this remains Spears' account. Even so, the detail fits the familiar pattern of her social media output, where domestic objects often become symbols of control, loss or fleeting comfort.

Britney Spears Claims Of Theft From Her Closets

From there, the post took a darker turn. After lamenting the missing lamp, Britney Spears shifted to what she described as a wider pattern of people taking her belongings.

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'I'm so used to people taking my things, like all my jewelry two years ago,' the Crossroads star claimed. 'My two closets with ALL MY COAT collections of 40 years and they were the finest coats my friends...'

She did not say who she believes took the items, whether a police report was filed or where the alleged thefts happened. No official documents or statements are cited to back up the claim, and there is no corroborating account from law enforcement, household staff or her representatives. On that basis, the allegations remain unverified.

What the comments do capture is a sense of mistrust and depletion. Spears framed the missing coats and jewellery as part of a long pattern of loss, suggesting that even her most personal possessions are not safe. Given the years of legal conservatorship and battles over control of her estate, many fans will read those lines as another expression of how little power she feels she has.

Those same posts are also fuelling renewed concern about her wellbeing. The piece that first reported Thursday's upload described her late-night thoughts as 'bizarre', a subjective judgement that nevertheless reflects growing unease among some observers about the disjointed tone of her online presence.

Rehab, Reckless Driving And Conflicting Stories

Concerns about Britney Spears have not emerged in isolation. On 4 March, she was arrested in Ventura County for driving under the influence. The charge was later reduced, but the incident quickly drew attention. Her decision to enter rehab several weeks later was described as voluntary, which in theory gave her more control over the process than she had during her conservatorship years.

Many hoped she would complete a full 90 day programme. Instead, she checked out a little over two weeks after admission. Spears and her team have not given a detailed public explanation for why she left early, what treatment she received or what doctors recommended. Those gaps have inevitably fuelled speculation.

Earlier this month, another episode added to the scrutiny. Entertainment reporter Jeff Sneider claimed he had seen Spears 'dancing and barking' while dining at the same restaurant. His description spread quickly online as another sign of erratic behaviour.

She just left and everyone in the restaurant turned and started talking about it. An INSANE dining experience. One diner feared for her life. This is not a joke… https://t.co/uGuk5Q7HOF — Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) May 14, 2026

Her representative pushed back, telling People that the report was inaccurate. According to that account, Spears was having a 'quiet dinner with her assistant and bodyguard' and was simply telling them a story 'about how her dog was barking at the neighbors'. Without video or additional witnesses on the record, neither version can be definitively proved or disproved.

Set against that background, Britney Spears' late-night complaints about stolen coats and a misplaced lamp feel less like random oversharing and more like another fragment in a long, uneasy battle over who controls her story, her surroundings and even the contents of her closets.