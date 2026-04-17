Britney Spears is said to be making desperate appeals to her sons from California as she awaits a court date in Ventura County in early May, with insiders claiming the singer is 'terrified' after her recent DUI arrest and knows her relationship with Sean and Jayden Federline is once again on the line.

Those close to the star describe the DUI as a jolt that cut through years of turbulence but did not magically bring clarity. According to one family source quoted by OK!, Britney Spears has been 'feeling a deep sense of embarrassment and regret over the arrest situation,' acutely aware of how it looks to her sons and the wider public.

She has reportedly been phoning and messaging Sean and Jayden repeatedly, apologising and trying to reassure them that she is 'committed to doing better' and willing to take 'whatever steps are necessary' to rebuild their trust.

Britney Spears, Rehab And A Family On Edge

The weeks after the arrest have seen a flurry of concern behind the scenes. Another insider told OK! there is a sense this could be a pivot point in Britney Spears' life.

'With the court date fast approaching, Britney knows she is under increased scrutiny and that her actions will be closely watched,' the source said, suggesting she is trying to appear more 'grounded and responsible' but is also clearly struggling with the pressure.

People around her, they added, fear that if the stress becomes too much, it could push her 'in the opposite direction' from recovery.

Her relationship with Sean and Jayden has been fragile for years. The rupture dates back to her 2007 breakdown and the conservatorship that followed from 2008 to 2021, a regime that placed almost every aspect of her life under the control of others.

Kevin Federline has held primary custody of the boys for much of that time. His recent memoir, which included public allegations about their family life that Britney Spears has denied, has only deepened the strain.

In early April, under mounting pressure and, according to People, after difficult conversations with her sons, Britney Spears entered a rehab facility. A representative later confirmed she had checked in on 12 April. One People source said she had been 'very upset and shaken' after the arrest and 'terrified of going to jail', and that it had taken weeks for her to accept that treatment was the best option.

'Her team has pushed for treatment since her arrest,' the insider told the source, noting that people around her 'do care a lot' and are 'constantly trying to support her, but it can be difficult'. Concerns about her stability, they said, had been building since 4 March.

Sons At The Centre Of Britney Spears' Next Move

If there is a constant in the swirl of legal trouble and rehabilitation attempts, it is the central role of Sean and Jayden. Multiple sources say the boys were a 'big part' of persuading Britney Spears to seek help and have been 'clear with her' that their priority is simply that she gets healthy.

'Her sons were a big part of getting her to rehab,' one insider told People. 'They've been clear with her. They just want her to be healthy.'

Read more Britney Spears Enters 'Indefinite' Rehab After Tearful Intervention by Adult Sons Sean and Jayden: Report Britney Spears Enters 'Indefinite' Rehab After Tearful Intervention by Adult Sons Sean and Jayden: Report

Another source quoted by OK! went further, saying that 'right now, Sean and Jayden are at the centre of everything for her'. Britney Spears is said to fear that the DUI could undo months of slow progress towards rebuilding their bond. In conversations with them, she has reportedly promised 'big changes' and vowed to 'clean up the messier aspects' of her life.

Those close to her believe that fear of 'letting down her boys again' may be the strongest motivator she has to follow through.

Yet even as the desire to change is there, people in her inner circle are unsure how much help she will accept. One source described a 'delicate balance' in which friends and family are 'genuinely concerned' but know that any hint of control can trigger memories of the conservatorship.

'The moment she senses decisions are being made for her, rather than with her, it can immediately bring back difficult memories,' they said. That association tends to make her 'instinctively resistant', more likely to pull away and assert independence than lean on support, even when it is offered in good faith.

That tension sits on top of a structural shift since the conservatorship ended. As one insider put it, there used to be a system in place: her life was 'structured and more stable', with people guiding decisions and 'making sure things stayed on track'. Independence has brought freedom but also 'more instability in her day-to-day life.'

A representative for Britney Spears has called the drink-driving incident 'completely inexcusable', while also expressing cautious hope that complying with the law and engaging with treatment could mark 'the first step in a long-overdue change.' The same statement said Sean and Jayden 'are going to be spending time with her' as part of a longer-term plan focused on her wellbeing.

Britney Spears, 44, was taken into custody on 4 March in Ventura, California, after allegedly driving erratically and showing signs of being under the influence of drugs and alcohol. She is due to appear at Ventura County Superior Court on 4 May.

The incident has unfolded against a fraught personal backdrop: the lingering fallout from ex-husband Kevin Federline's memoir You Thought You Knew, and a long, uneven attempt to reconnect with her sons Sean, 20, and Jayden, 19, who live with their father in Hawaii.